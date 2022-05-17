Aberdeen confirm the players exiting Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen confirm the players exiting Pittodrie

By Sean Wallace
May 17, 2022, 5:32 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 5:40 pm
Aberdeen's Andrew Considine (4) and Aberdeen's Funso-King Ojo (16) applaud the fans after the 1-1 draw at HIbs.
Aberdeen have confirmed six players will leave the club now that the season has finished.

First team players Dylan McGeouch, Funso Ojo and Michael Ruth will all leave following the conclusion of their contracts.

Long-serving Andy Considine will also exit Pittodrie and said an emotional farewell to fans in the 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

Loan left-back Adam Montgomery will also return to parent club Celtic.

Midfielder Teddy Jenks has returned to Brighton and Hove Albion following his loan spell.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists letting players leave was not an easy decision.

However, he says he made the calls in a bid to ensure there are ‘brighter days ahead’ for Aberdeen.

Goodwin said: “We are very much in a transitional period where a number of players, some of whom have had a long association with the club, must now move on for one reason or another.

“It is never an easy decision to make.

“But, having had time to assess the squad in the latter part of the season, these decisions have been taken to enable us to build a competitive first team for next season and ensure there are brighter days ahead.”

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch in action for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen’s Michael Ruth in action against St Johnstone in Perth.

‘Look forward to the 2022/23 season’

Goodwin insists he will conduct a summer rebuild to bring a freshness to a team that finished in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

He said: “The hard work has already begun to identify the types of players required to take this great club back to where it belongs.

“The new players will add a freshness to the group, and much-needed competition for places.

“As much as the 2021/2022 season is still a bit raw, we can’t change it.

“We must learn from the mistakes that were made and look forward to the 2022/2023 season with excitement and optimism.”

Livingston’s Christian Montano tackles Aberdeen’s Adam Montgomery on his debut for the Dons.

Emotional farewell for Considine

Scotland international Considine, 35, made his 571st, and final, appearance for Aberdeen at the weekend.

Aberdeen withdrew the offer of a one-year contract to the Scotland international after contract talks broke down.

Aberdeen's Joe Lewis gives Andy Considine the captain's armband at full time.
A club statement said: “Aberdeen FC would like to thank all the players for their efforts during their time at Pittodrie, particularly Andrew, who has played an important part in the club’s history, enjoying some very memorable moments along the way.

“We wish them all the best in their future careers.”

 

