Aberdeen confirm the players exiting Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed six players will leave the club now that the season has finished.

First team players Dylan McGeouch, Funso Ojo and Michael Ruth will all leave following the conclusion of their contracts.

Long-serving Andy Considine will also exit Pittodrie and said an emotional farewell to fans in the 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

Loan left-back Adam Montgomery will also return to parent club Celtic.

Midfielder Teddy Jenks has returned to Brighton and Hove Albion following his loan spell.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists letting players leave was not an easy decision.

However, he says he made the calls in a bid to ensure there are ‘brighter days ahead’ for Aberdeen.

Goodwin said: “We are very much in a transitional period where a number of players, some of whom have had a long association with the club, must now move on for one reason or another.

“It is never an easy decision to make.

“But, having had time to assess the squad in the latter part of the season, these decisions have been taken to enable us to build a competitive first team for next season and ensure there are brighter days ahead.”

‘Look forward to the 2022/23 season’

Goodwin insists he will conduct a summer rebuild to bring a freshness to a team that finished in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

He said: “The hard work has already begun to identify the types of players required to take this great club back to where it belongs.

“The new players will add a freshness to the group, and much-needed competition for places.

“As much as the 2021/2022 season is still a bit raw, we can’t change it.

“We must learn from the mistakes that were made and look forward to the 2022/2023 season with excitement and optimism.”

Emotional farewell for Considine

Scotland international Considine, 35, made his 571st, and final, appearance for Aberdeen at the weekend.

Aberdeen withdrew the offer of a one-year contract to the Scotland international after contract talks broke down.

A club statement said: “Aberdeen FC would like to thank all the players for their efforts during their time at Pittodrie, particularly Andrew, who has played an important part in the club’s history, enjoying some very memorable moments along the way.

“We wish them all the best in their future careers.”