Joe Harper: Aberdeen must sign at least eight quality players this summer

By Joe Harper
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:53 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the final game of a disappointing season.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin must sign at least eight quality players during the summer transfer window rebuild.

Three defenders are desperately needed after a campaign where the Dons struggled to keep a clean sheet.

Ideally three midfielders will also be signed who can control a game and also bring a spark to deliver wins.

At least two strikers are also required even if United States international Christian Ramirez is still at Pittodrie next season.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

That takes the total needed to a minimum of eight – and that is before we factor in the potential that Lewis Ferguson and Calvin Ramsay could exit in the summer.

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a summer move for teenage right-back Ramsay.

Scotland international Ferguson recently admitted he does not know if he will be at Pittodrie next season.

Serie A side Cagliari were interested in signing him in the window and I have no doubt there will be other clubs targeting Ferguson.

A huge summer rebuild is needed after a disappointing season that was a hard watch for Aberdeen supporters.

I’m really looking forward to seeing who Goodwin signs in the summer.

It is exciting. Aberdeen need to secure players who are talented but also direct.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has a shot on goal against St Mirren at Pittodrie.

The Dons need players who are ready to go on the attack and excite supporters.

Not only light up fans but also deliver goals and wins.

They are hard players to source but that is the challenge for the manager and his recruitment team.

Aberdeen manager Goodwin has admitted he wants to secure Wolves midfielder Connar Ronan in the summer transfer window.

Jim Goodwin with Connor Ronan whilst manager of St Mirren.

Ronan recently completed an impressive season-long loan at St Mirren.

He is now back at parent club Wolves and I’m sure there will be other clubs competing with Aberdeen to land him.

However, it would be great if the Reds could win the race to secure the 24-year-old.

As disappointing as last season was it must be consigned to history.

It is over and all the focus must turn towards the new season.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and scorer Lewis Ferguson shake hands after the defeat of Dundee.

Goodwin is working from a clean slate now for next season as it will be his team.

He should be judged only on how the team he builds over the summer performs.

Not on how the team he inherited let down supporters.

The dismal season that we have thankfully said goodbye to had nothing to do with Goodwin.

He took over a squad that was struggling in the bottom six and low on confidence.

Normally a team delivers a positive response when a new gaffer comes in.

However I don’t think this team had it in them to deliver that.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin watching Vicente Besuijen in action against St Mirren.

I don’t believe they had that mindset.

They just continued to play the way they had all season which was rotten.

I’m looking forward to the summer transfer window with excitement for what it can bring.

Hopefully there will be talented, attacking players that will deliver wins to get the Reds back up to where they belong.

Aberdeen must be at the top end of the table fighting for European qualification.

The club should also be looking for domestic trophy success.

Hopefully Goodwin’s summer rebuild can deliver that.

But he will need to bring at least eight quality players into Pittodrie to achieve that.

Farewell to an Aberdeen legend

Aberdeen supporters showed just how much they appreciate Andy Considine by giving him three standing ovations in his final game for the club.

All the fans in the stadium stood up and applauded the long-serving defender when he received a guard of honour when leading out the Reds against St Mirren.

They stood and clapped again for the Scotland international when he was substituted off in the 0-0 draw.

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine (4) applauds the fans as he leaves the Pittodrie pitch for the last time.

Finally they gave Considine another standing ovation when he came onto the pitch after full-time.

It was an emotional day for Considine and the supporters who clearly recognise not just his service Aberdeen, but how much the club means to him.

Considine produced a rock-solid performance in defence in what was his first start since suffering a bad knee injury last August.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis gives Andy Considine the captain’s armband at full time.

He is a smashing lad, a true gentleman and also a very, very good player.

I have no doubt he will get fixed up with another club in the summer.

Although 35 he clearly still has a few years left at the top level.

Excitement of Premiership play-offs

Regardless of which team triumphs in the Premiership play-offs, the winner will be Scottish football.

The play-offs have been a fantastic source of excitement in recent years.

They keep the action and drama going and add that extra spice to the end of a campaign.

Inverness Caley Thistle and St Johnstone are set to battle it out tonight in the play-off final first leg.

They will go again in the second leg on Monday.

Both are strong clubs that are Premiership quality. Ultimately though, only one will triumph.

