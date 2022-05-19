Aberdeen Women confirm exit of goalkeepers Gail Gilmour and Anna Blanchard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women confirm exit of goalkeepers Gail Gilmour and Anna Blanchard

By Sophie Goodwin
May 19, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 4:31 pm
Aberdeen Women goalkeepers Gail Gilmour, pictured, and Anna Blanchard have left the club.
Aberdeen Women have confirmed that goalkeepers Gail Gilmour and Anna Blanchard have left the club.

They become the latest players to exit the club following the conclusion of the 21/22 season. Johan Fraser, Kelly Forrest and Carrie Doig had already announced their departure.

Gilmour, a former Scotland U16 international, made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, with ten of those coming in SWPL 1.

Meanwhile, Blanchard made one top-flight appearance from the bench against Rangers, before spending the second half of the season on loan with SWF Championship North winners Montrose Women.

Anna Blanchard spent the second half of the season on loan with Montrose.

Posting on Twitter, Blanchard said: “I would like to thank you to everyone at the club, coaches and players for the unbelievable seasons I have had since I was 14 years old!

“I have made amazing memories with the club that I will remember forever. On to the next chapter.”

Dons co-manager, Emma Hunter said of the players leaving the club: “Myself and Gavin would like to thank all of the players for their contribution over the years that has culminated in AFC Women returning to the top-flight of women’s football.

“Special mention must go to Kelly and Carrie who have both made outstanding contributions to the development of this team and played their part in developing the women’s game in the north-east.

“We wish them all the best in their retirement and hope those players moving on to new clubs every success in the next chapter of their career.”

