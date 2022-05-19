Aberdeen Women confirm exit of goalkeepers Gail Gilmour and Anna Blanchard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women have confirmed that goalkeepers Gail Gilmour and Anna Blanchard have left the club.

They become the latest players to exit the club following the conclusion of the 21/22 season. Johan Fraser, Kelly Forrest and Carrie Doig had already announced their departure.

Gilmour, a former Scotland U16 international, made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, with ten of those coming in SWPL 1.

Meanwhile, Blanchard made one top-flight appearance from the bench against Rangers, before spending the second half of the season on loan with SWF Championship North winners Montrose Women.

Posting on Twitter, Blanchard said: “I would like to thank you to everyone at the club, coaches and players for the unbelievable seasons I have had since I was 14 years old!

“I have made amazing memories with the club that I will remember forever. On to the next chapter.”

Dons co-manager, Emma Hunter said of the players leaving the club: “Myself and Gavin would like to thank all of the players for their contribution over the years that has culminated in AFC Women returning to the top-flight of women’s football.

“Special mention must go to Kelly and Carrie who have both made outstanding contributions to the development of this team and played their part in developing the women’s game in the north-east.

“We wish them all the best in their retirement and hope those players moving on to new clubs every success in the next chapter of their career.”