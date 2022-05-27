Aberdeen Women will plan for the season ahead not the future when appointing new captain, says co-boss Emma Hunter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women will plan for the season ahead not the future when appointing new captain, says co-boss Emma Hunter

By Sophie Goodwin
May 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women co-manager, Emma Hunter
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter has said the club will appoint the best person to lead the side next season, rather than planning for the future.

Co-bosses Hunter and Gavin Beith were left with a decision to make, after long-serving skipper Kelly Forrest retired at the end of the 21/22 SWPL 1 season.

Hunter insists that the club will appoint an individual who they believe is the best to guide the team next season, rather than making decisions for the long-term.

She said: “We’ve got quality all over the pitch who could step up and be captain.

“For us, it’s not necessarily looking forward too much, but looking at the season ahead and who is going to be the best in that role and who will get the best out the team.

“We’ll make the decision on what’s best for the team now, and not thinking about what’s best for the future – because you never know what will happen in the future.”

Plenty of players ‘capable of captaining the team’

Dons vice-captain Loren Campbell, who skippered the side on occasion when Forrest was absent, would be the natural successor thanks to that role and her experience in the top-flight.

Campbell has previously said she might only have one or two seasons left – but that shouldn’t prove to be an issue, if Aberdeen only have next season in mind.

But Hunter believes, without naming names, there are several other players who are more than capable of taking on the role.

The Aberdeen co-manager insists  it isn’t a decision she and Beith will make alone, or lightly, and all options will be evaluated before a new skipper is appointed.

“Loren has obviously filled in when Kelly (Forrest) hasn’t been on the pitch, and she’s a real natural leader,” Hunter said.

“Everyone looks up to her and she’s one of the most consistent players that we have, but it’s not a decision that we make on our own, as coaches and as management.

Loren Campbell has already captained the team when former skipper Kelly Forrest was absent.

“We have some young players who are more than capable of captaining the team, but there’s Loren as well.

“We don’t just tell the players – we have discussions with them. There has to be a two-way buy in for it.

“It’s definitely something we’ll think about, and hopefully will be announced before the start of next season.”

