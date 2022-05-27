Aberdeen Women will plan for the season ahead not the future when appointing new captain, says co-boss Emma Hunter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter has said the club will appoint the best person to lead the side next season, rather than planning for the future.

Co-bosses Hunter and Gavin Beith were left with a decision to make, after long-serving skipper Kelly Forrest retired at the end of the 21/22 SWPL 1 season.

Hunter insists that the club will appoint an individual who they believe is the best to guide the team next season, rather than making decisions for the long-term.

She said: “We’ve got quality all over the pitch who could step up and be captain.

“For us, it’s not necessarily looking forward too much, but looking at the season ahead and who is going to be the best in that role and who will get the best out the team.

“We’ll make the decision on what’s best for the team now, and not thinking about what’s best for the future – because you never know what will happen in the future.”

Plenty of players ‘capable of captaining the team’

Dons vice-captain Loren Campbell, who skippered the side on occasion when Forrest was absent, would be the natural successor thanks to that role and her experience in the top-flight.

Campbell has previously said she might only have one or two seasons left – but that shouldn’t prove to be an issue, if Aberdeen only have next season in mind.

But Hunter believes, without naming names, there are several other players who are more than capable of taking on the role.

The Aberdeen co-manager insists it isn’t a decision she and Beith will make alone, or lightly, and all options will be evaluated before a new skipper is appointed.

“Loren has obviously filled in when Kelly (Forrest) hasn’t been on the pitch, and she’s a real natural leader,” Hunter said.

“Everyone looks up to her and she’s one of the most consistent players that we have, but it’s not a decision that we make on our own, as coaches and as management.

“We have some young players who are more than capable of captaining the team, but there’s Loren as well.

“We don’t just tell the players – we have discussions with them. There has to be a two-way buy in for it.

“It’s definitely something we’ll think about, and hopefully will be announced before the start of next season.”