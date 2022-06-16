‘We won’t take players in who are not better than what we’ve got’ – Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter on strengthening the squad for next season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter says she will be looking to strengthen the squad in the summer, but won’t bring in players just to make up the numbers.

The Dons will be without five players for next season, as Kelly Forrest, Carrie Doig, Johan Fraser, Gail Gilmour and Anna Blanchard left the club at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Even with those players departing, Hunter believes the Dons won’t need too many new additions, as their fifth-placed SWPL 1 finish proves they have talent at their disposal.

The Aberdeen co-boss says strengthening the squad is something the club are planning to do, but they will only look to bring in players who can immediately improve the squad.

“We do definitely want to strengthen the squad,” Hunter said.

“But we’ve always said that we won’t take players in who are not better than what we’ve already got.”

“You’ve got to look at last season and see how well we did – and actually not panic or get too stressed out about it.

“We were really successful with what we had and don’t need to change too much.

“Maybe a few things need tweaked, so some of the youth coming in and a fresh face or two would be enough.”

Hunter reckons it might be too early in their semi-pro transition for the development to lure players to the club, but she hopes other factors would be enough to convince potential Dons signings.

She added: “Moving towards semi-pro might entice people, but, more so than anything, I’d hope people would want to come to Aberdeen for how good we are on the pitch.

“How we conduct ourselves, our facilities at Cormack Park, and hopefully the quality coaches – all of these things factor into people making choices.

“It’s not all about money and that’s not the driving thing in the women’s game just now.

“At the moment women’s football doesn’t pay enough for you to uproot your whole life to come up here.

“It’s not life-changing sums of money, so all those other things and details matter more than anything.”

Increased competition between the sticks

Goalkeepers are one area where Aberdeen are especially short, with Aaliyah-Jay Meach currently the only first-team stopper, after Blanchard and Gilmour were released.

Hunter thinks they might have to look a bit closer to home if they are to bring a goalkeeper in, and Aberdeen Ladies (U19s) keeper Annalisa McCann is on her radar.

She said: “It’s important going forward that we do have competition for AJ, but she’s developed in this league and done exceptionally well in her first season with us.

“Goalkeeping, unfortunately, is a life-long issue that we’ve had. Not just with Aberdeen, but nationally – a lot of clubs struggle getting goalkeepers in.

“But we need someone to challenge AJ, and if someone is performing better then they’ll definitely start.

“We’re going to take a look at that area, but we’ll be looking at Annalisa as well, who is one of the young upcoming talents that can still develop.”

McCann has already been involved with the senior team on match-days, but is yet to make an appearance for the Dons between the sticks.

However, Hunter reckons that the 17-year-old is at a pivotal stage in her development, and would benefit from being more involved with the first team.

“Although she’s young, Annalisa has the experience. She’s a national squad goalkeeper and was involved with Forfar Farmington when they were in SWPL 1,” Hunter added.

“She’s been around for a young keeper and we’re considering her for next season.

“It’s important that Annalisa can step up at times, but also play down to get the minutes and make sure she is still getting game time to develop.”