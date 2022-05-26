Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess to play in the Granite City again in charity match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess will roll back the years by playing in the Granite City again.

The Pittodrie great will jet in from Barcelona to play in a charity football match in aid of Cash For Kids.

Jess, 51, will be joined by other Dons favourites such as Eric Deloumeaux, Robbie Winters, Eugene Dadi, Darren Mackie and Chris Clark.

Many more former Dons stars will play in the match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, June 5.

Aberdeen’s all-time leading goal-scorer Joe Harper and legendary Scotland gaffer Craig Brown will manage the teams.

The event is free to enter and there will be buckets available for the collection of donations.

Organiser Graham Watt said: “People are very excited to see Eoin Jess.

“I’ve had loads of calls, texts and Facebook messages asking if Eoin is coming along because he lives in Barcelona.

“It is great that we have managed to bring Eoin back to the north-east.

“That will be exciting for a lot of fans.”

Event even bigger this year

Scotland international Jess was the most exciting player of his generation to emerge through the Pittodrie Youth system.

At just 19 years old, Jess helped Aberdeen win the League Cup final in 1989.

He was also an unused substitute in the Scottish Cup final win later that season.

Jess moved to the English top-flight with Coventry City in 1996.

The Scotland international, capped 18 times, later returned to Pittodrie for a second spell at the club.

In his two spells at Aberdeen, Jess made 442 appearances, scoring 107 goals.

Graham said: “As well as Eoin, we also have players like Eric Deloumeaux coming.

“I don’t think anyone has seen Eric here since he played for Aberdeen.

“Eugene Dadi is flying across from France and Gary Dempsey is coming from Ireland.

“Richie Byrne is driving up from London to play.

“There are many more players involved. It has grown even bigger this year.”

Cash For Kids helping families

Gates open on Sunday June 5 at 1pm for the 2pm kick-off.

The Cash For Kids charity football match returns after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a charity event which quickly grew and organisers are hoping for bumper crowds at the game next Sunday.

Graham said: “It is a free event for Cash For Kids, who help families in the north-east that are struggling.

“With the current cost of living crisis, Cash For Kids is more important than ever.

“An event this size has the potential to help a lot of people.

“Our first charity match was very small and we only had six or seven former players.

“That was at Sunnybank (junior club) and we got a couple of hundred people at that game.

“In 2019, it exploded and got very big, very quickly and we had an unbelievable line up of former players. ”

Joe Harper up against Craig Brown

Aberdeen legend Harper and former Dons boss Brown will be opposing managers.

King of the Beach End Harper and Brown – the last manager to lead Scotland to the World Cup finals – have been involved in the event since the first year.

Graham said “Joe and Craig are two unbelievable guys who have helped me from day one in 2018.

“I couldn’t do it without them.

“They make it such a fun day for the players.

“The fans in the match pay to play and that is one of the ways we raise some funds.

“Although it is free entry for all the supporters, we do ask, if people have a donation, if they put it in the buckets we will have around the stadium.

“There will also be a raffle draw.”

Wrestling and TV star Grado

Other players confirmed for the charity match include Phil McGuire, Josh Walker, Fraser Fyvie, Darren Young and Jamie McAllister.

Scotland woman’s captain Rachel Corsie, of Aston Villa, has also been confirmed, as has Scottish wrestler and television star Grado.

One of Scotland’s top grappling stars, Grado found further fame on television shows River City, Scot Squad and Two Doors Down.

Graham said: “Grado is wonderful with the fans.

“I had an opportunity to chat with him at the Comic Con event in Aberdeen.

“I told him about the football event and said it would mean a lot if he came along and played.

“He took five seconds before saying ‘I’ll be there’.”

Use of Cove Rangers’ stadium

The game will take place at Balmoral Stadium, the home of recently-crowned League One champions Cove Rangers.

Graham said: “I would like to say a special thanks to Cove Rangers, who have been unbelievable and gave us use of the pitch.

“They are a really good community club and want to help.

“The Wellington Hotel have given us rooms for the players that are travelling up, OCS gave us the match balls, Unit 51 Aberdeen got the kits for us – which is incredible.

“Comic Con Scotland backed us with drinks as well, (and) Haar Rock Cafe are doing the food so the fans will have something to eat on the day.

“TAC Health Care do the medical side of things.

“They have all volunteered, which makes it very special.”