Premier Sports Cup: Seedings confirmed ahead of Wednesday’s draw

The SPFL has confirmed the seeding pots for the Premier Sports Cup group stage draw.
The draw takes place on Wednesday at 1pm.
Ross County and Aberdeen are both top seeds for the draw with Caley Thistle in pot two.
League One champions Cove Rangers and Peterhead are in pot three with Elgin City and Highland League duo Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle in pot five.
Regionalisation has been removed for 2022/23 after six years of the North/South split in the group stage.
There are five seeding pots, based on final league placings in season 2021/22. One club from each pot will be drawn into Groups A-H.
With five SPFL clubs again taking part in UEFA competitions next season, the draw will involve the remaining 37 SPFL clubs from 2021/22 plus Highland League champions Fraserburgh and Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.
The SPFL has confirmed the seeding pots for the Premier Sports Cup group stage draw, which takes place tomorrow at 1.00pm, live on @FreeSports_TV!
Seeding pots below 👇
— SPFL (@spfl) May 24, 2022
An additional slot is taken by Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle as the Lowland League were granted the extra place last season.
The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian, Dundee United and Motherwell in the last 16 at the end of August.
The draw will be shown live by Premier Sports via their FreeSports channel.
FreeSports is available on Freeview HD channel 65, Sky HD channel 422, Virgin HD 553, TalkTalk 64, BT Vision channel 64 and is also available via Samsung TV Player and on the FreeSports Player — www.freesportsplayer.tv
Seeding pots and club numbers:
Pot 1
1 Ross County
2 Livingston
3 Hibernian
4 St Mirren
5 Aberdeen
6 St Johnstone
7 Dundee
8 Kilmarnock
Pot 2
9 Arbroath
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
11 Partick Thistle
12 Raith Rovers
13 Hamilton Academical
14 Morton
15 Ayr United
16 Dunfermline Athletic
Pot 3
17 Queen of the South
18 Cove Rangers
19 Airdrieonians
20 Montrose
21 Queen’s Park
22 Alloa Athletic
23 Falkirk
24 Peterhead
Pot 4
25 Clyde
26 Dumbarton
27 East Fife
28 Kelty Hearts
29 Forfar Athletic
30 Annan Athletic
31 Edinburgh City
32 Stenhousemuir
Pot 5
33 Stranraer
34 Stirling Albion
35 Albion Rovers
36 Elgin City
37 Cowdenbeath
38 Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
39 Fraserburgh
40 Buckie Thistle
Premier Sports Cup dates 2022/23
Group stage
MD1: Weekend of July 9/10, 2022
MD2: Midweek of July 12/13, 2022
MD3: Weekend of July 16/17, 2022
MD4: Midweek of July 19/20, 2022
MD5: Weekend of July 23/24, 2022
Second round
Midweek of August 30/31, 2022
Quarter-finals
Midweek of October 18-20, 2022
Semi-finals
Weekend of January 14/15, 2023
Final
Sunday February 26, 2023