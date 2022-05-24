Premier Sports Cup: Seedings confirmed ahead of Wednesday’s draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Premier Sports Cup: Seedings confirmed ahead of Wednesday’s draw

By Danny Law
May 24, 2022, 12:14 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 2:05 pm
Aberdeen and Ross County are top seeds for the draw.
The SPFL has confirmed the seeding pots for the Premier Sports Cup group stage draw.

The draw takes place on Wednesday at 1pm.

Ross County and Aberdeen are both top seeds for the draw with Caley Thistle in pot two.

League One champions Cove Rangers and Peterhead are in pot three with Elgin City and Highland League duo Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle in pot five.

Regionalisation has been removed for 2022/23 after six years of the North/South split in the group stage.

There are five seeding pots, based on final league placings in season 2021/22. One club from each pot will be drawn into Groups A-H.

With five SPFL clubs again taking part in UEFA competitions next season, the draw will involve the remaining 37 SPFL clubs from 2021/22 plus Highland League champions Fraserburgh and Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.

An additional slot is taken by Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle as the Lowland League were granted the extra place last season.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian, Dundee United and Motherwell in the last 16 at the end of August.

Highland League sides Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle are both in the draw.

The draw will be shown live by Premier Sports via their FreeSports channel.

FreeSports is available on Freeview HD channel 65, Sky HD channel 422, Virgin HD 553, TalkTalk 64, BT Vision channel 64 and is also available via Samsung TV Player and on the FreeSports Player — www.freesportsplayer.tv

Seeding pots and club numbers:

Pot 1

1 Ross County

2 Livingston

3 Hibernian

4 St Mirren

5 Aberdeen

6 St Johnstone

7 Dundee

8 Kilmarnock

 

Pot 2

9 Arbroath

10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

11 Partick Thistle

12 Raith Rovers

13 Hamilton Academical

14 Morton

15 Ayr United

16 Dunfermline Athletic

 

Pot 3

17 Queen of the South

18 Cove Rangers

19 Airdrieonians

20 Montrose

21 Queen’s Park

22 Alloa Athletic

23 Falkirk

24 Peterhead

 

Pot 4

25 Clyde

26 Dumbarton

27 East Fife

28 Kelty Hearts

29 Forfar Athletic

30 Annan Athletic

31 Edinburgh City

32 Stenhousemuir

 

Pot 5

33 Stranraer

34 Stirling Albion

35 Albion Rovers

36 Elgin City

37 Cowdenbeath

38 Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

39 Fraserburgh

40 Buckie Thistle

 

Premier Sports Cup dates 2022/23

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 9/10, 2022

MD2: Midweek of July 12/13, 2022

MD3: Weekend of July 16/17, 2022

MD4: Midweek of July 19/20, 2022

MD5: Weekend of July 23/24, 2022

Second round

Midweek of August 30/31, 2022

Quarter-finals

Midweek of October 18-20, 2022

Semi-finals

Weekend of January 14/15, 2023

Final

Sunday February 26, 2023

