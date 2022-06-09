Aberdeen Women will integrate more youth players into the squad ahead of next season, says co-manager Emma Hunter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women will integrate more youth players into the squad ahead of next season, says co-manager Emma Hunter

By Sophie Goodwin
June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen FC Women's co-boss Emma Hunter.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter expects there to be more youth players in the squad for the next SWPL 1 season.

The Dons are already one of the youngest teams in the top flight, with an average squad age of 21 with only two players in the team over 25.

Aberdeen boast a good relationship with the U19’s, and several of their current players have come up through that pathway before establishing themselves with the senior team.

Co-manager Hunter hopes to integrate more youngsters into the first team ahead of next season, which she believes will benefit both parties.

“Our strategy isn’t just to compete in SWPL 1 for the next one or two years – we want to be sustainable in that league,” Hunter said.

“We have to invest in the youth and get them in the first team squad.

“There’s no point bringing them up to give them no game time, so we need to throw them in at the deep end at times and help them develop and learn.

Bayley Hutchison is one Aberdeen player who came through the youth pathway.

“We’ve seen it before with Eva (Thomson), Jess (Broadrick) and Bayley (Hutchison) who have all come in at such a young age. It hasn’t done them any harm at all.

“It’s about making sure there are opportunities there for them to develop at the highest level and we’ll support them with that.

“We’ll definitely see some new young faces in the squad next season.”

Youth player success stories

Two youth players had cameo appearances for the first team during the 21/22 season, as Millie Urquhart and Mya Christie made two and three appearances, respectively.

Christie scored on her SWPL 1 debut against Partick Thistle, while Urquhart impressed in defence against established top-flight teams, Hibernian and Glasgow City.

Hunter reckons their involvement is another example of how successful their youth pathway is, and expects it to continue next term.

She said: “It’s really important at Aberdeen that we try and invest in the youth players. That’s why we were so successful this season.

“For example, Millie Urquhart is a really talented player who has played for the U17’s and she came in for the last few games and did brilliantly.

“There are plenty more young players at Aberdeen and it’s about keeping the door open for them to step up and join the first team.”

