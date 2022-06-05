Aberdeen Women will benefit on and off the pitch from a full pre-season, says co-boss Emma Hunter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women will benefit on and off the pitch from a full pre-season, says co-boss Emma Hunter

By Sophie Goodwin
June 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter smiling at her players.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter is delighted her squad will be able to make use of a full pre-season ahead of their next SWPL 1 campaign.

The Dons will benefit from more time between seasons than they did last year, as there was only five weeks between them winning SWPL 2 and the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

The SWPL 2 season ended two months later than scheduled after Covid-19 postponed all fixtures for six months. Teams played the backlog of games in a four-week period between June and July 2021.

Hunter says the quick turnaround between seasons, combined with Covid restrictions, affected preparations for life in the top-flight, so is glad that Aberdeen will have more time to ‘bond’ as a team ahead of the new campaign.

She said: “It highlights how well we’ve done SWPL 1. We came up to the league with literally no ability to meet or discuss how we wanted to face the top-flight.

“Obviously we did things online but that becomes monotonous and people lose interest in it after a while.

“To be able to achieve what we’ve done in the situation we’ve had to do it – it’s unbelievable.

“We’ve had a season in SWPL 1 – a really tough and challenging season, not just for us, but for everyone – and next season is an opportunity to do it properly.

Aberdeen Women lacked a pre-season in their first season back in the top-flight, as the 21/22 campaign began just five weeks after they were promoted.

“I’m really excited for that. Having a really good pre-season where we can sit in a room together and bond as a team, it’s those things you really need to do.

“A lot of it will be spending the day together and going to Cormack Park, doing multiple sessions, having lunch together and having meetings as a squad.

“Just being able to have face-to-face chats and build those relationships, I think it will make a huge difference.”

An opportunity to find Aberdeen Women’s identity

The Dons co-boss believes that last season was an opportunity to test where they were at against top-flight opposition, but wants to adopt a more specific style next term.

She hopes that a full pre-season working on different formations and tactics should see Aberdeen play with more of an identity.

Hunter said: “We really want to hone in on who we are as Aberdeen FC Women in SWPL 1.

“I think that’s probably why we had such different performances last season because we tried lots of different things and that is what we wanted to do.

“But next season gives us a real opportunity to hone in on it and try and work on something specific that we feel like we’ve got the squad to deliver.

“We’ll think about formations that we can really stick to so they feel lthey have got structure and better connections with each other.

“It’s about making sure that when we go into next season, they 100 per cent know their role on the pitch.

“We’re hoping next season is an opportunity to write our own story.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]