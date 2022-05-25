Aberdeen face rematch against Raith Rovers and derby with Peterhead in Premier Sports Cup group stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will face last season’s Premier Sports Cup conquerors Raith Rovers in the group stage of this year’s competition.

The Dons, who were then managed by Stephen Glass, were the victims of a 2-1 defeat against the Championship side in the last-16 of the competition in August.

Jim Goodwin’s men will now come up against the Fifers again, after they were drawn as one of four Group A opponents.

Aberdeen will also face a north-east derby against Peterhead, in what will be the sides’ first competitive fixture since the Blue Toon gained league status in 2000.

Dumbarton and Stirling Albion are the other sides who the Dons and Jim McInally’s side will play.

It is the first time the Dons have been involved in the group stage of the tournament since it was introduced in 2016.

Since the Reds won the competition in 2014, following a penalty shoot-out victory over Inverness, they have qualified for Europe every year until now.

Highland League champions Fraserburgh have been drawn to face Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock in Group B, along with Partick Thistle, Montrose and Stenhousemuir.

Runners-up Buckie Thistle will face 2016 winners Ross County in Group C, with Dunfermline, Alloa Athletic and East Fife completing the group.

Caley Thistle and newly-promoted Cove Rangers will meet in an all-Championship tie in Group G, along with Livingston, Kelty Hearts and Albion Rovers.

Elgin City are in Group F, where they will play St Johnstone, Ayr United, Queen of the South and Annan Athletic.

The opening fixtures in the group stages will take place over the weekend of July 9/10.

Full draw is as follows:

Group A – Aberdeen, Raith Rovers, Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion

Group B – Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Stenhousemuir, Fraserburgh

Group C – Ross County, Dunfermline Athletic, Alloa Athletic, East Fife, Buckie Thistle

Group D – Hibernian, Morton, Falkirk, Clyde, Bonnyrigg Rose

Group E – St Mirren, Arbroath, Airdrie, Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath

Group F – St Johnstone, Ayr United, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic, Elgin City

Group G – Livingston, Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Albion Rovers

Group H – Dundee, Hamilton Accies, Queen’s Park, Forfar Athletic, Stranraer

Premier Sports Cup dates:

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 9/10, 2022

MD2: Midweek of July 12/13, 2022

MD3: Weekend of July 16/17, 2022

MD4: Midweek of July 19/20, 2022

MD5: Weekend of July 23/24, 2022

Second round

Midweek of August 30/31, 2022

Quarter-finals

Midweek of October 18-20, 2022

Semi-finals

Weekend of January 14/15, 2023

Final

Sunday February 26, 2023