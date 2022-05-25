Aberdeen face rematch against Raith Rovers and derby with Peterhead in Premier Sports Cup group stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen face rematch against Raith Rovers and derby with Peterhead in Premier Sports Cup group stage

By Andy Skinner
May 25, 2022, 1:25 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 1:28 pm
Ethon Varian slots the ball past Joe Lewis to make it 1-1
Ethon Varian slots the ball past Joe Lewis to make it 1-1

Aberdeen will face last season’s Premier Sports Cup conquerors Raith Rovers in the group stage of this year’s competition.

The Dons, who were then managed by Stephen Glass, were the victims of a 2-1 defeat against the Championship side in the last-16 of the competition in August.

Jim Goodwin’s men will now come up against the Fifers again, after they were drawn as one of four Group A opponents.

Aberdeen will also face a north-east derby against Peterhead, in what will be the sides’ first competitive fixture since the Blue Toon gained league status in 2000.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally’s Peterhead will face Aberdeen.

Dumbarton and Stirling Albion are the other sides who the Dons and Jim McInally’s side will play.

It is the first time the Dons have been involved in the group stage of the tournament since it was introduced in 2016.

Since the Reds won the competition in 2014, following a penalty shoot-out victory over Inverness, they have qualified for Europe every year until now.

Highland League champions Fraserburgh have been drawn to face Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock in Group B, along with Partick Thistle, Montrose and Stenhousemuir.

Runners-up Buckie Thistle will face 2016 winners Ross County in Group C, with Dunfermline, Alloa Athletic and East Fife completing the group.

Graeme Stewart’s Buckie Thistle will face Ross County.

Caley Thistle and newly-promoted Cove Rangers will meet in an all-Championship tie in Group G, along with Livingston, Kelty Hearts and Albion Rovers.

Elgin City are in Group F, where they will play St Johnstone, Ayr United, Queen of the South and Annan Athletic.

The opening fixtures in the group stages will take place over the weekend of July 9/10.

Full draw is as follows:

Group AAberdeen, Raith Rovers, Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion

Group B – Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Stenhousemuir, Fraserburgh

Group CRoss County, Dunfermline Athletic, Alloa Athletic, East Fife, Buckie Thistle

Group D – Hibernian, Morton, Falkirk, Clyde, Bonnyrigg Rose

Group E – St Mirren, Arbroath, Airdrie, Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath

Group F – St Johnstone, Ayr United, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic, Elgin City

Group G – Livingston, Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Albion Rovers

Group H – Dundee, Hamilton Accies, Queen’s Park, Forfar Athletic, Stranraer

 

Premier Sports Cup dates:

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 9/10, 2022

MD2: Midweek of July 12/13, 2022

MD3: Weekend of July 16/17, 2022

MD4: Midweek of July 19/20, 2022

MD5: Weekend of July 23/24, 2022

Second round

Midweek of August 30/31, 2022

Quarter-finals

Midweek of October 18-20, 2022

Semi-finals

Weekend of January 14/15, 2023

Final

Sunday February 26, 2023

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal