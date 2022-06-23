‘We have to make sure the product is good enough on the pitch’ – Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter hopes improved performances will boost fan engagement next season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter hopes to improve engagement with fans next season – but insists it depends on her side putting in good displays on the pitch.

The Dons were well supported at Balmoral Stadium upon their return to the top-flight, with the highest attendance at their regular home ground being 480 on the opening day of the season.

Almost four times that number were in attendance when the women’s team played their first ever game at Pittodrie when they welcomed Rangers in March – with 1,894 fans watching on for that 2-0 defeat.

Hunter would like to build on last season’s numbers, but to do this she reckons her side must prove their worth on the pitch – which she thinks they didn’t always do on their home turf last term.

She said: “I’ve said this for a long time – it’s our responsibility to make sure the product on the pitch is good enough.

“As long as we’re doing that and keep on advertising it, people will come back.

“Last season at times we weren’t consistent enough. We weren’t playing the style of football that we wanted to play and it wasn’t always entertaining.

“We need to take that side on board as well.”

Hunter hopes her side start the season with a ‘bang’ in order to leave fans wanting more, even in the notoriously cold weather at Balmoral Stadium.

Hunter added: “Hopefully people will start coming earlier in the season when it’s warmer and we can get them wanting to come back.

“It has to start well and it has to go with a bang. Get it right at the start so then in the winter season, people will want to come.”

‘Don’t expect it to be the same as the men’s game but embrace it for what it is’

Hunter would like see to all sorts of football fans at Balmoral Stadium next season, especially people who might not have followed women’s football before.

She hopes Dons fans who regularly go to Pittodrie will make more trips out to Cove on a Sunday next term to cheer her side on.

Hunter said: “What I would like to see is that we engage with people who don’t normally engage with the women’s team or women’s football.

“Can we get some of the fans who go to Pittodrie and more Aberdeen season ticket holders along to our games at Balmoral?”

However, the Dons co-boss admits negative perceptions and attitudes towards women’s football could be a potential barrier, but would urge people to go in with an open mind.

“I think there’s a lack of knowledge, but the game is different and it always will be,” Hunter explained.

“I genuinely – hand on heart – think the women’s game is more tactical, technical.

“It’s about coming in with an open mind. Don’t expect it to be the same as the men’s game, but embrace it for what it is.

“There are things about the women’s game that are better than the men’s – and vice versa.

“Embrace both for what they are and just enjoy them for being football.”