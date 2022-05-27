Eilidh Shore bags double at Aberdeen Women’s end of season awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eilidh Shore was the big winner at Aberdeen Women’s end of season awards, as the midfielder took home both the Player’s Player and Player of the Year trophies.

Shore, 20, beat Dons striker Bayley Hutchison and defender Loren Campbell to the Player of the Year gong, which was decided by a public vote.

In midfield, Shore has been one of Aberdeen’s stand-out performers, with co-manager Emma Hunter telling The Press and Journal earlier in the season that she can have a bad game, but “still be one of the best players on the pitch.”

The end of season awards are another personal achievement for Shore, who was one of five players rewarded with a semi-professional contract earlier this month, and was also nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month for October 2021.

Speaking to RedTV, Shore said: “I’m really delighted. For the Player’s Player, it’s always nice to be recognised by your teammates. They see the work you put in throughout the whole season.

“Player of the Year was really special, even just being shortlisted for it. To come away with the awards, up against Bayley and Loren who have both had excellent seasons – it’s really special.”

🔴 Our 2021/22 Player of the Year, sponsored by Barratt And David Wilson Homes, is Eilidh Shore. 🔥 Well done on a great season Eilidh!#StandFree | @EilidhShore pic.twitter.com/BT5YaSDPbh — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) May 26, 2022

Who were the other winners?

Jess Broadrick, who has also been signed up on a semi-pro contract, won the Young Player of the Year award,

The 17-year-old defender, who is the Scotland U19’s captain, established herself as the Dons first-choice left back in SWPL 1 this season, which was Broadrick’s first in the top-flight.

She played in all but one game over the entire 21/22 season, making 34 appearances across the league and two cup competitions.

The Goal of the Season award, which was voted for by the club’s supporters, was scooped by Chloe Gover for her freekick against Motherwell.

Gover scored the sensational set-piece in the 5-1 win over the Lanarkshire side, which was one of her four SWPL 1 goals this season.

Her goal seen off efforts from Broadrick, Hutchison, Francesca Ogilvie, Eva Thomson, to pick up the award.

Dons retirees Kelly Forrest and Carrie Doig were also presented with Special Recognition awards, after more than 20 years of combined service with the club.

The pair played their final game for the club on the final day of the 21/22 SWPL 1 season.