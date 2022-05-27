Eilidh Shore bags double at Aberdeen Women’s end of season awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Eilidh Shore bags double at Aberdeen Women’s end of season awards

By Sophie Goodwin
May 27, 2022, 10:03 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 12:19 pm
Eilidh Shore won Player's Player and Player of the Year at Aberdeen Women's end of season awards.
Eilidh Shore was the big winner at Aberdeen Women’s end of season awards, as the midfielder took home both the Player’s Player and Player of the Year trophies.

Shore, 20, beat Dons striker Bayley Hutchison and defender Loren Campbell to the Player of the Year gong, which was decided by a public vote.

In midfield, Shore has been one of Aberdeen’s stand-out performers, with co-manager Emma Hunter telling The Press and Journal earlier in the season that she can have a bad game, but “still be one of the best players on the pitch.”

The end of season awards are another personal achievement for Shore, who was one of five players rewarded with a semi-professional contract earlier this month, and was also nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month for October 2021.

Speaking to RedTV, Shore said: “I’m really delighted.  For the Player’s Player, it’s always nice to be recognised by your teammates. They see the work you put in throughout the whole season.

“Player of the Year was really special, even just being shortlisted for it. To come away with the awards, up against Bayley and Loren who have both had excellent seasons – it’s really special.”

Who were the other winners?

Jess Broadrick, who has also been signed up on a semi-pro contract, won the Young Player of the Year award,

The 17-year-old defender, who is the Scotland U19’s captain, established herself as the Dons first-choice left back in SWPL 1 this season, which was Broadrick’s first in the top-flight.

She played in all but one game over the entire 21/22 season, making 34 appearances across the league and two cup competitions.

Aberdeen Women’s Young Player of the Year, Jess Broadrick.

The Goal of the Season award, which was voted for by the club’s supporters, was scooped by Chloe Gover for her freekick against Motherwell.

Gover scored the sensational set-piece in the 5-1 win over the Lanarkshire side, which was one of her four SWPL 1 goals this season.

Her goal seen off efforts from Broadrick, Hutchison, Francesca Ogilvie, Eva Thomson, to pick up the award.

Dons retirees Kelly Forrest and Carrie Doig were also presented with Special Recognition awards, after more than 20 years of combined service with the club.

The pair played their final game for the club on the final day of the 21/22 SWPL 1 season.

