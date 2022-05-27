Premier Sports Cup: Peterhead v Aberdeen among televised group stage ties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Aberdeen matches will be televised in the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup, including their opener against Peterhead.

The Dons will visit Balmoor on Sunday July 10, while their final group game against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie on Sunday July 24 has also been selected for television.

The Dons were knocked out of the competition by Raith last season.

Jim Goodwin’s side will host Dumbarton on Wednesday July 13 before travelling to Stirling Albion on Tuesday July 19 in their other Group A matches.

The Blue Toon will follow-up their match against the Dons with a trip to Raith Rovers on July 13, a home match against Dumbarton on July 16 and an away day at Stirling Albion on July 23.

Highland League champions Fraserburgh will welcome Derek McInnes’ newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock to Bellslea on Saturday July 9 in Group B.

They will host Montrose on July 12 before ending the group with away matches at Stenhousemuir (July 16) and Partick Thistle (July 19).

Fellow Highland League side Buckie Thistle will entertain Ross County on July 9 in Group C before facing Dunfermline at East End Park on July 12.

Graeme Stewart’s men will welcome Alloa to Victoria Park on July 16 before travelling to East Fife on on July 19.

In Group F, Elgin City make the long journey to Ayr United for their opening game on July 9.

They follow that with another lengthy trip to Annan Athletic the following Saturday before ending the group with a home match against St Johnstone on July 19 and the visit of Queen of the South on July 23.

In an intriguing Group G, Caley Thistle start their campaign with a trip to League Two champions Kelty Hearts on on July 9.

Billy Dodds’ men head to Livingston on July 12 before ending the group with home matches against Albion Rovers on July 19 and Cove Rangers on July 23.

Cove Rangers face Albion Rovers away on July 12 before hosting Livingston at Balmoral Stadium on July 16.

They end the group with a home match against Kelty Hearts on July 19 before the trip to Caledonian Stadium to take on ICT on July 23.

Drawn matches in the group stage go straight to a penalty shoot-out, with the winners awarded a bonus point.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up qualify for the last 16, where they are joined by European entrants Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian, Dundee United and Motherwell.