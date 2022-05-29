Aberdeen closing in on deal to sign Albania international Ylber Ramadani

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are close to agreeing a deal to sign 17-times capped Albania international Ylber Ramadani.

Super Sport in Albania are reporting that the 26-year-old midfielder has agreed a two-year deal with an option for a third.

The defensive midfielder plays for MTK Budapest in Hungary but is set to undergo a medical in Tirana on Monday ahead of finalising the move to Pittodrie.

He has scored two goals in 31 appearances for MTK since joining the Hungarian outfit from Danish side Vejle BK in June last year.

Ramadani was born in Germany and capped at under-19 level at Kosovo.

He won his first senior Albania cap in 2018.

Ramadani is training with the Albania national team as they prepare for their upcoming Nations League matches against Iceland and Israel.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is undergoing a major rebuild with the Dons after a disappointing campaign which saw the Reds finish the Premiership season in 10th spot.