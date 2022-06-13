We profile Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 rivals following this summer’s league reconstruction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the elite women’s game has moved to be part of the SPFL, who will Aberdeen Women come up against in the top-flight next season?

The 2022/23 season marks a significant moment of change, as it will be the first where the men and women’s club games are run by the same organisation.

With that change, the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) has been restructured, with the top-flight consisting of 12 teams, rather than 10, while SWPL 2 will have eight teams.

Aberdeen have faced all 12 top-flight teams over the last two seasons, so will be more than familiar with next term’s opponents – but are you?

Celtic

While it might have been a disappointing season for the Hoops with regards to the league after missing out on Champions League qualification, Celtic still finished the season with two pieces of silverware.

Fran Alonso’s side won the domestic cup double, beating Glasgow City in two finals to lift the SWPL Cup and Scottish Women’s Cup, with the former being their first trophy since 2010.

Last season: 3rd

H2H against Aberdeen: W4, D0, L0

Player to watch: Jacynta Galabadaarachchi

Dundee United

Dundee United Women will play their first season in the top-flight next season, having only been established in 2015.

Aberdeen co-manager Gavin Beith was the Tangerines’ boss from 2015 up until his move further north last summer.

United won the SWPL 2 title convincingly last season, only dropping points on three occasions, with two draws and one loss against the other promoted side, Glasgow Women.

Last season: 1st (promoted from SWPL 2)

H2H against Aberdeen: W0 , D0, L2

Player to watch: Tammy Harkin

Glasgow City

Glasgow City have for so long been the trailblazers for women’s football in Scotland, but the 21/22 season marked a turning point, as they finished the campaign without a trophy for the first time since 2005.

City and Rangers leap-frogged one another in first and second for most of the season, but it was the latter who finished the campaign as SWPL 1 champions, and, having lost to Celtic in both domestic cup finals, it was a season which ended on a fittingly flat note.

Last season: 2nd

H2H against Aberdeen: W3 , D0, L0

Player to watch: Priscilla Chinchilla

Glasgow Women

Much like their trailblazing Glasgow counterpart, Glasgow Women are an independently-run club, with no backing from a men’s team.

The club were founded in 2008 and will play in SWPL 1 for the first time next season, after winning promotion from SWPL 2 on the final day of the season.

Last season: 2nd (promoted from SWPL 2)

H2H against Aberdeen: W0, D0, L3

Player to watch: Cara Henderson

Hamilton Academical

It was a difficult season in SWPL 1 for Accies – who were promoted to the top-flight alongside Aberdeen the season before – as they finished at the foot of the table.

Hamilton ended the season with 13 points, and only won three out of their 27 games.

Gary Doctor will be grateful there was no relegation from SWPL 1 last season, so his side will have another opportunity to try and prove themselves in Scotland’s top-flight.

Last season: 10th

H2H against Aberdeen: W1 , D0, L4

Player to watch: Josie Giard

Hearts

Last season was Eva Olid’s first in charge of the Jambos and, while they finished near the bottom of the table, there were glimpses of what the Spaniard is hoping to achieve at the club.

Next season, Hearts will have their first paid players at the club, with Rangers duo Emma Brownlie and Ciara Grant moving to the Midlothian side, becoming their first ever professional female players.

Last season: 8th

H2H against Aberdeen: W2, D0, L1

Player to watch: Aimee Anderson

Hibernian

Hibs are one of Scotland’s most decorated teams, having won eight Scottish Cups, seven SWPL cups and three league titles. However, with the Old Firm investing more in their women’s teams, the Hibees have struggled to keep up.

The Edinburgh side have secured their best talent on contracts for next season, and look set to offer more players full-time professional football.

Dean Gibson has also strengthened his squad with the addition of Benne Håland, Nor Mustafa, Liana Hinds, Krystyna Freda and Eleni Giannou.

Last season: 4th

H2H against Aberdeen: W2, D0, L1

Player to watch: Ellis Notley

Motherwell

Motherwell boast a good mix of youth and experience in their squad, including one of Scotland’s best young prospects, London Pollard – who hails from the north.

Pollard started her senior career at Cove Rangers before moving on to Forfar Farmington, Celtic, and Partick Thistle, before permanently signing for ‘Well last November.

The former St. Machar Academy pupil is the older sister of former Dons youngster Lancelot Pollard, who has recently moved on to Rangers.

Last season: 7th

H2H against Aberdeen: W2, D0, L2

Player to watch: London Pollard

Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle were drafted in to the top-flight at the 11th hour, after Forfar Farmington withdrew at the last minute, and did not look out of place, despite what their final position in the table might suggest.

Brian Graham’s side reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, dumping out eight-time winners Hibernian, and proved a tricky physical opponent in SWPL 1, which they will hope to build on next term.

Last season: 9th

H2H against Aberdeen: W1 , D0, L4

Player to watch: Demi Falconer

Rangers

Rangers will kick-off the 22/23 season as SWPL 1 champions, after putting an end to Glasgow City’s 14-year dominance.

The league title was the ‘Gers first piece of silverware since 2009.

The club have invested heavily in their women’s team in recent seasons and reaped their reward with the SWPL 1 trophy, as well as having Champions League football to look forward to for the first time.

Last season: 1st

H2H against Aberdeen: W4, D0, L0

Player to watch: Brogan Hay

Spartans

Too many draws proved to be Spartans’ downfall last season, as they shared the points in 10 of their 27 SWPL 1 games, with two of those them coming against Aberdeen.

Debbie McCulloch’s side finished one point behind the Dons in sixth place. But, for an established top-flight side who have twice been runners up, it was a lacklustre season that they’ll be out to make amends for.

Last season: 6th

H2H against Aberdeen: W1, D2, L1

Player to watch: Alicia Yates