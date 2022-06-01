Aberdeen to base themselves in Spain for pre-season training camp By Paul Third June 1, 2022, 10:23 am Updated: June 1, 2022, 12:11 pm Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen will head to Spain for a pre-season training camp this summer. Dons boss Jim Goodwin and the players will spend a week at a Spanish resort in what is the club’s first overseas training camp in three years due to Covid restrictions. The Dons have also announced a pre-season friendly at Buckie Thistle on Saturday, June 25. Aberdeen will face the Jags at Victoria Park in a testimonial match for Buckie manager Graeme Stewart. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ANALYSIS: Aberdeen may have unearthed a hidden gem in Ylber Ramadani Jim Goodwin: I was too honest in telling Aberdeen players their time was up EXCLUSIVE: Ylber Ramadani will become an idol at Aberdeen, says Albanian midfielder’s former manager Willie Miller: My pride that Aberdeen are still the last team to beat Real Madrid in a European final