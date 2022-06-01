Aberdeen to base themselves in Spain for pre-season training camp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will head to Spain for a pre-season training camp this summer.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin and the players will spend a week at a Spanish resort in what is the club’s first overseas training camp in three years due to Covid restrictions.

The Dons have also announced a pre-season friendly at Buckie Thistle on Saturday, June 25.

Aberdeen will face the Jags at Victoria Park in a testimonial match for Buckie manager Graeme Stewart.