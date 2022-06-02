Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Connor Barron has a ‘big part’ in his team – but will sign midfielders to ensure teen’s standards never drop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists teenage midfielder Connor Barron is a “big part” of his plans for the future.

However Goodwin is ready to sign midfielders in the summer transfer window to keep the pressure on the 19-year-old.

Aberdeen have agreed a fee with Hungarian club MTK Budapest for Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani.

Scotland U21 international Barron has started every game since Goodwin was appointed Dons boss in February.

Goodwin has hailed the teen’s courage under pressure at hostile venues such as Ibrox and Parkhead.

However, as highly as he rates the teen Goodwin aims to bolster his midfield with summer signings.

He wants Barron to realise if his standards drop there will be players hungry to take his place.

That is a message Goodwin will deliver to every player in his summer rebuild.

He said: “It’s really important to remind ourselves Connor is only 19 and has only had a handful of games in the first team.

“Connor is a big part of our plans.

“However we are looking to strengthen that area as we don’t want Connor thinking he is a mainstay.

“We want him thinking if he drops his standards he will be out of the team.

“That comes back to recruitment.

“There shouldn’t be a single player in the team who thinks it doesn’t matter what they do in the game they will be in the team next week.”

Goodwin’s summer rebuild begins

Holding midfielder Ramadani has agreed a two year deal with Aberdeen with the option of a third.

The 26-year-old came through a medical at the Albanian national squad’s headquarters in Tirana.

Capped 15 times Ramadani is currently with the Albanian squad ahead of UEFA Nations League games with Iceland, Israel and Estonia.

Aberdeen are in the process of finalising his visa application.

Ramadani will become Goodwin’s first signing of an extensive summer rebuild.

Goodwin is also closing in on signing a left-sided centre-back.

Rapid rise of teenager midfielder

Despite the squad reconstruction Goodwin sees teenager Barron as a key part of his team next season.

Barron spent the first half of last season on loan at eventual League Two champions Kelty Hearts.

He was recalled from that loan in January by former Dons boss Stephen Glass.

Within days of his Pittodrie return Barron had signed a contract extension tying him to the club until summer 2024.

Glass then handed the teen midfielder his first team debut in the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Edinburgh City on January 22.

The teen was again introduced as a substitute in the 2-1 Scottish Cup loss at Motherwell on February 12, Glass’ last game as manager.

Barron made his first Aberdeen start in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on February 15 under then interim boss Barry Robson.

On his arrival at Pittodrie as new manager Goodwin kept the teen in the starting line-up for his first game in charge.

Barron has since started every game under Goodwin.

The Dons boss said: “Connor’s not one I can take a great deal of credit for.

“I’ve just kept him in the team.

“Stephen Glass was the one who brought him back from Kelty and recognised something in him after a great first half of the season there.”

Goodwin hails Barron’s bravery

Goodwin is impressed with Barron’s courage in possession, particularly in games against the Premiership’s top sides.

Barron effectively took over the role made vacant by the exit of former captain Scott Brown.

Initially contracted to the Dons until summer 2023, veteran Brown, 36, left Pittodrie to concentrate on his coaching career.

Brown is now manager of Fleetwood Town.

The Dons gaffer is confident the teen can thrive in a more advanced role.

He said: “Bravery for me is when you are in a hostile environment like Parkhead or Ibrox where there is 60,000 there.

“When you then have the courage to take the ball under pressure and demand the ball off the full backs or centre-halves.

“Connor does that for us.

“He is also capable of playing a little bit further forward.

“Connor has great balance and the ability to drive at people.

“People think you have to have wingers and drive at people.

“But something we haven’t had since I came in is people who will take the ball on the half turn and drive at players.

“Connor can do that.”