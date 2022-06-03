St Mirren slap £350,000 price tag on Aberdeen signing target Charles Dunne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen transfer target Charles Dunne has had a £350,000 price tag placed on him by St Mirren.

The Dons are interested in the 29-year-old defender who has one year left on his contract at the Paisley club.

However St Mirren have reportedly slapped a £350,000 valuation on the stopper.

A previous bid of £100,000 by Aberdeen for Dunne was rejected by St Mirren.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin signed Dunne on a free from Motherwell last summer whilst manager of St Mirren.

Goodwin is closing in on signing a left sided defender and hopes to have a deal completed within the next week or two.

However the Dons gaffer will still look to add more depth to his defence.

Former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Dunne played 28 games for St Mirren last season, racking up 10 clean sheets.

Dunne is currently recovering from a foot fracture suffered in the April home defeat to Rangers.