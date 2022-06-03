St Mirren slap £350,000 price tag on Aberdeen signing target Charles Dunne By Sean Wallace June 3, 2022, 9:55 am Updated: June 3, 2022, 3:14 pm 0 Dundee's Max Anderson and St Mirren's Charles Dunne (left) in action. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen transfer target Charles Dunne has had a £350,000 price tag placed on him by St Mirren. The Dons are interested in the 29-year-old defender who has one year left on his contract at the Paisley club. However St Mirren have reportedly slapped a £350,000 valuation on the stopper. A previous bid of £100,000 by Aberdeen for Dunne was rejected by St Mirren. Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin signed Dunne on a free from Motherwell last summer whilst manager of St Mirren. St Mirren’s Charles Dunne and Jak Alnwick after the Scottish Cup clash with Hearts in February. Goodwin is closing in on signing a left sided defender and hopes to have a deal completed within the next week or two. However the Dons gaffer will still look to add more depth to his defence. Former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Dunne played 28 games for St Mirren last season, racking up 10 clean sheets. Dunne is currently recovering from a foot fracture suffered in the April home defeat to Rangers. Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Connor Barron has a ‘big part’ in his team – but will sign midfielders to ensure teen’s standards never drop Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin outlines his football style for the new season Joe Harper: Albanian midfielder Ylber Ramadani can bring bite to Aberdeen Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Connor Barron has a ‘big part’ in his team – but will sign midfielders to ensure teen’s standards never drop ANALYSIS: Aberdeen may have unearthed a hidden gem in Ylber Ramadani