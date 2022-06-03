Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie reportedly available for summer transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie reportedly available for summer transfer

By Sean Wallace
June 3, 2022, 10:37 am Updated: June 3, 2022, 3:25 pm
Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in action for the Dons.
Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie could be poised for a summer move from League One champions Wigan Athletic.

There have been reports the Scotland international midfielder will be available for transfer in the summer window.

That could put Aberdeen on red alert as to the availability of the former club skipper.

Shinnie racked up 182 appearances for Aberdeen (181 of them starts) during a four-year period from 2015 to 2019.

Graeme Shinnie during his time as captain of his home city club Aberdeen.

Aberdonian Shinnie moved to Derby County from the Dons in summer 2019 and was a major success at Pride Park.

The 30-year-old played a total of 93 times for the Rams before leaving for eventual League One winners Wigan Athletic in January for a fee understood to be just £30,000.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney said he wanted to keep Shinnie at the club in January.

However England and Manchester United legend Rooney  admitted the decision to sell Shinnie was out of his hands due to the Rams’ financial problems.

When Shinnie transferred out Derby were second bottom of the Championship having been deducted 21 points.

They were initially deducted 12 points in September 2021 for entering administration and received a further nine-point deduction in November.

Derby were eventually relegated.

Now there are reports Shinnie, who has another two years left on his Wigan deal, could be available for transfer this summer.

Shinnie has made seven starts, with four more substitute appearances, at Wigan since his January transfer window switch.

[[title]]