Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie reportedly available for summer transfer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie could be poised for a summer move from League One champions Wigan Athletic.

There have been reports the Scotland international midfielder will be available for transfer in the summer window.

That could put Aberdeen on red alert as to the availability of the former club skipper.

Shinnie racked up 182 appearances for Aberdeen (181 of them starts) during a four-year period from 2015 to 2019.

Aberdonian Shinnie moved to Derby County from the Dons in summer 2019 and was a major success at Pride Park.

The 30-year-old played a total of 93 times for the Rams before leaving for eventual League One winners Wigan Athletic in January for a fee understood to be just £30,000.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney said he wanted to keep Shinnie at the club in January.

However England and Manchester United legend Rooney admitted the decision to sell Shinnie was out of his hands due to the Rams’ financial problems.

When Shinnie transferred out Derby were second bottom of the Championship having been deducted 21 points.

They were initially deducted 12 points in September 2021 for entering administration and received a further nine-point deduction in November.

Derby were eventually relegated.

Now there are reports Shinnie, who has another two years left on his Wigan deal, could be available for transfer this summer.

Shinnie has made seven starts, with four more substitute appearances, at Wigan since his January transfer window switch.