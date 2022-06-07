Duncan Shearer: Connor Barron must keep focus on gaining more experience with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Connor Barron must keep focus on gaining more experience with Aberdeen

By Duncan Shearer
June 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 9:42 am
Aberdeen FC player Connor Barron on the football pitch.
Connor Barron has been watched by Celtic.

Connor Barron should listen to the advice of those around him after being linked with a move to Celtic.

The Aberdeen midfielder has put in some very good performances whenever I’ve watched him and he showed on Sunday with the Scotland under-21s in their goalless draw with Belgium how good a prospect he is.

He should be flattered with the link to the Hoops – they are the Scottish champions after all – but my advice is to try to ignore if it he can.

He cannot influence what happens here but he should listen to his agent, his manager and his team-mates around him at Pittodrie.

It is very easy, especially for a teenager, to have their head turned when they are linked with a big move but Barron has only been in the Dons first team for a matter of months.

He is clearly a part of Jim Goodwin’s plans at the club and my advice for what it is worth would be to stay focused on trying to gain as much experience as possible.

If he continues to impress and realises the potential his manager sees in him then he has a bright future ahead of him.

But what he needs now more than anything is matches and experience. He will get both with Aberdeen.

Dons interested in Celtic defender Scales

It seems the transfer speculation is beginning to ramp up at Pittodrie with Liam Scales of Celtic the latest player to be linked with the Dons.

At 23 he is a good age and the Irish football market has served Goodwin well in recent seasons.

Scales has some first team experience with the Hoops after making the move from Shamrock Rovers and the Aberdeen manager has made it clear he is eager to have a left-sided central defender on board.

Time to give new faces their Scotland chance

I’m disappointed Scotland haven’t made the party for the World Cup finals in Qatar but I’m not going to join the queue of pundits who have been quick to criticise Steve Clarke and his players.

I don’t buy this ‘Scotland didn’t turn up against Ukraine’ narrative at all. Our lads ran themselves into the ground in a hugely emotional game and were beaten by a slicker team who took their chances.

The national team has given us all something to cheer for in what has been a hugely difficult couple of years.

Yes, Wednesday’s 3-1 loss in the World Cup play-off was disappointing but I won’t let it cloud my judgement on the progress the national team has made overall under Steve’s leadership.

Ross Stewart celebrates his goal for Sunderland in the play-off against Wycombe Wanderers
Ross Stewart celebrates his goal for Sunderland in the play-off against Wycombe Wanderers.

While I’m disappointed we won’t be there I’m looking forward to seeing Wales take part as it gives me a home nation to root for in November and December.

My wife will be cheering on England so I can at least bring some balance to the Shearer household.

As for Scotland, the focus has now switched to Euro 2024 in Germany.

We face Armenia at Hampden tomorrow in the opening game of the Nations League and the warning is there for Scotland after Armenia’s victory against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

With Lyndon Dykes missing out due to injury I hope Steve gives Ross Stewart his chance.

It is a competition we have to take seriously but there is no point taking boys away with the squad if you are not going to give them a crack of the whip and Stewart is as deserving as anyone of a chance in Dykes’ absence.

We’re at the end of a long season for our players but I can remember my debut. I felt fresh, energised and my chest was puffed out full of pride at donning the dark blue for the first time.

That’s exactly how the Sunderland striker will feel if he is giving the nod tomorrow.

Can Inverness find the funds for title push?

I’m intrigued by Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner’s estimation that the club missed out on an extra £3million by failing to win promotion to the Premiership.

It is not money lost as Inverness never had it but Gardiner has worked in football a long time and I’m sure that potential pot of gold would have been known to Caley Thistle back in January.

With that information to hand it makes me again question why the club did not gamble a little more in their January recruitment.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.

It’s easy to be wise after the fact but with hindsight two or three experienced players in the mould of Kirk Broadfoot could have pushed them over the line in terms of the Championship title.

They were neck and neck with Kilmarnock at that point and I felt Killie were there for the taking.

Now it feels back to square one again with Inverness trying to find the right blend of youth and experience to mount another promotion push.

Billy Dodds has a big summer ahead of him and while I know how tough it is for the club I hope they can find a way to increase his budget somehow to give him the chance to bring in the reinforcements he needs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]