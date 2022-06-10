WATCH: King Edward Primary School pupils become Dons for the day at Cormack Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

King Edward Primary School experienced what life is like as a first-team player at Aberdeen FC when they were treated to a day out at Cormack Park.

The school, which is between Turriff and Banff, won the AberDNA Junior prize in December 2020, but Covid-19 postponed their trip to the training ground until this week.

AberDNA Junior is a membership initiative which launched in 2018, that aims to attract the next generation of fans from the 45,000 primary school children across the north-east.

On Wednesday, the school finally visited Cormack Park where they were treated to a training session on the Eoin Jess pitch, a tour of the ground and lunch in the players’ canteen.

King Edward Primary School only has 26 pupils, which meant the entire school was involved at the training ground, plus a few former pupils who were also invited along.

The school’s head teacher Audrey Clark, who is an Aberdeen fan, was delighted her pupils were finally able to experience life as young Dons.

She said: “As a lifelong Aberdeen fan, it’s just been amazing.

“We found out we won the competition during lockdown two, which was just the best time that could have happened as everyone was feeling very low and the school was closed again.

“I was able to tell the children over virtual assembly when they were all working at home that we’d won the prize, and Joe Lewis sent us a fantastic video.

“It was just precious.”

The school’s day out at Cormack Park was made even more special as they were all able to experience it together.

Mrs Clark added: “We’re just like a big family. A little school with a big heart is how someone described us.

“We’re just really proud to be here on this very special day for us all.”

Emily Gray, 9, who one day hopes to play for Aberdeen Women, was one of King Edward’s pupils who enjoyed the day out at Cormack Park.

She previously won an AberDNA competition where she got to watch Aberdeen v Hibs at Pittodrie in a hospitality box.

This time around, she was thrilled to win the prize with her friends and teachers.

Emily said: “It’s weird to think that some Aberdeen players have been standing here (Cormack Park).

“It’s fun that they (the school) get to see some things because they won a prize and I won a prize too.”

Building a bond with the next generation of Dons fans

AFC Community Trust coach Fraser Burnett, who works with the school every fortnight, delivered the session alongside Claire Garrett.

He believes that opportunities like King Edward Primary School’s trip to Cormack Park are vital for the club’s engagement with the community.

Burnett added: “It’s amazing to see the next generation of kids coming along here at Cormack Park and Pittodrie.

“It’s where the players train and the women’s team, it’s just good for them to come up and see the facility and play on the pitch the same as the players do every day.

“We’re proud to work for the community trust, it’s good to show off what we do. It’s good for the kids to come along to these sessions.

“We’re in the schools and the academies, it’s about getting that community feel around Aberdeen, showing what we can do and doing the best we can.”

An AberDNA Junior membership comes with many benefits, like the ‘Sign for the Dons’ day which sees youngsters experience a day in the life as a new signing at Pittodrie.

Members also receive two free tickets to a Premiership home game, as well as access to other exclusive events, prize draws, and discounts on AFC merchandise and match tickets.

Neil Halliwell, memberships and marketing executive at Aberdeen FC, said: “AberDNA Junior is a huge part of what we’re trying to do here at the club.

“We’re trying to engage with the next generation, perhaps we’ve been guilty of taking the fans for granted in the past.

“This iniatitive shows that desire to make sure that the next generation are really engaged with the club and want to support Aberdeen for a long time to come.

“We’ve got to be making sure we’re doing things like this, and the Sign for the Dons days – they’re great to be able to give the access that bigger teams down south and abroad are not able to do because they’re not local or in the community.

“We have that advantage and the great work that the Community Trust has been doing as well, so we have a couple of head starts there.

“To be able to utilise that for everybody’s benefit, it’s great.”

To sign your child up to the initiative, click here.

You can get further details on AberDNA Junior by contacting the Dons’ ticket office on 01224 63 1903 or by emailing ticketoffice@afc.co.uk