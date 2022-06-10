WATCH: King Edward Primary School pupils become Dons for the day at Cormack Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: King Edward Primary School pupils become Dons for the day at Cormack Park

By Sophie Goodwin
June 10, 2022, 5:00 pm

King Edward Primary School experienced what life is like as a first-team player at Aberdeen FC when they were treated to a day out at Cormack Park.

The school, which is between Turriff and Banff, won the AberDNA Junior prize in December 2020, but Covid-19 postponed their trip to the training ground until this week.

AberDNA Junior is a membership initiative which launched in 2018, that aims to attract the next generation of fans from the 45,000 primary school children across the north-east.

On Wednesday, the school finally visited Cormack Park where they were treated to a training session on the Eoin Jess pitch, a tour of the ground and lunch in the players’ canteen.

King Edward Primary School only has 26 pupils, which meant the entire school was involved at the training ground, plus a few former pupils who were also invited along.

The school’s head teacher Audrey Clark, who is an Aberdeen fan, was delighted her pupils were finally able to experience life as young Dons.

King Edward Primary School’s head teacher Audrey Clark.

She said: “As a lifelong Aberdeen fan, it’s just been amazing.

“We found out we won the competition during lockdown two, which was just the best time that could have happened as everyone was feeling very low and the school was closed again.

“I was able to tell the children over virtual assembly when they were all working at home that we’d won the prize, and Joe Lewis sent us a fantastic video.

“It was just precious.”

The school’s day out at Cormack Park was made even more special as they were all able to experience it together.

Mrs Clark added: “We’re just like a big family. A little school with a big heart is how someone described us.

“We’re just really proud to be here on this very special day for us all.”

Emily Gray, 9, who one day hopes to play for Aberdeen Women, was one of King Edward’s pupils who enjoyed the day out at Cormack Park.

She previously won an AberDNA competition where she got to watch Aberdeen v Hibs at Pittodrie in a hospitality box.

This time around, she was thrilled to win the prize with her friends and teachers.

Emily Gray was chuffed to be at Cormack Park.

Emily said: “It’s weird to think that some Aberdeen players have been standing here (Cormack Park).

“It’s fun that they (the school) get to see some things because they won a prize and I won a prize too.”

Building a bond with the next generation of Dons fans

AFC Community Trust coach Fraser Burnett, who works with the school every fortnight, delivered the session alongside Claire Garrett.

He believes that opportunities like King Edward Primary School’s trip to Cormack Park are vital for the club’s engagement with the community.

Burnett added: “It’s amazing to see the next generation of kids coming along here at Cormack Park and Pittodrie.

“It’s where the players train and the women’s team, it’s just good for them to come up and see the facility and play on the pitch the same as the players do every day.

“We’re proud to work for the community trust, it’s good to show off what we do. It’s good for the kids to come along to these sessions.

“We’re in the schools and the academies, it’s about getting that community feel around Aberdeen, showing what we can do and doing the best we can.”

An AberDNA Junior membership comes with many benefits, like the ‘Sign for the Dons’ day which sees youngsters experience a day in the life as a new signing at Pittodrie.

King Edward Primary School pupils during their training session at Cormack Park.

Members also receive two free tickets to a Premiership home game, as well as access to other exclusive events, prize draws, and discounts on AFC merchandise and match tickets.

Neil Halliwell, memberships and marketing executive at Aberdeen FC, said: “AberDNA Junior is a huge part of what we’re trying to do here at the club.

“We’re trying to engage with the next generation, perhaps we’ve been guilty of taking the fans for granted in the past.

“This iniatitive shows that desire to make sure that the next generation are really engaged with the club and want to support Aberdeen for a long time to come.

“We’ve got to be making sure we’re doing things like this, and the Sign for the Dons days – they’re great to be able to give the access that bigger teams down south and abroad are not able to do because they’re not local or in the community.

“We have that advantage and the great work that the Community Trust has been doing as well, so we have a couple of head starts there.

“To be able to utilise that for everybody’s benefit, it’s great.”

To sign your child up to the initiative, click here.

You can get further details on AberDNA Junior by contacting the Dons’ ticket office on 01224 63 1903 or by emailing ticketoffice@afc.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]