Aberdeen in fresh link with former Blackburn midfielder Jacob Davenport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport.

The 23 year-old is a free agent after he was was not offered a new deal by English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Defensive midfielder Davenport, who joined Rovers from Manchester City in 2018, scored two goals in 12 appearances for Rovers this season.

The Daily Record has reported Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray has recommended the midfielder to Dons boss Jim Goodwin after initially reporting on the player for former manager Stephen Glass.

Glass had been considering making a loan move for Davenport before the January window closed.

However, Goodwin faces a fight to bring Davenport to Pittodrie with several clubs in England’s lower leagues also interested in the midfielder.

The link comes as the Dons have confirmed the signing of Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani on a three-year deal from MTK Budapest.