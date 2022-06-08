Aberdeen ready to wait for their valuation to be met for Liverpool transfer target Calvin Ramsay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are prepared to hold out for their valuation to be met for defender Calvin Ramsay.

The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Champions League finalists Liverpool.

Despite reports claiming the player was set to travel to Liverpool for a medical, the clubs have yet to agree a fee for the Scotland under-21 international.

If Ramsay is to leave Pittodrie, the deal will surpass the club record fee received when defender Scott McKenna joined Nottingham Forest in 2020.

Liverpool are leading the chase for Ramsay but other clubs, including Serie A side Bologna, are set to join the race to sign the highly-rated Pittodrie youngster.

The Dons have consistently said they do not need to sell any of their prized assets unless a deal is right for the club.

They are open to Ramsay moving on during the summer transfer window and do not want to stand in the way of a move to a club such as Liverpool but only if the club’s valuation is met.

If he joins Liverpool, Ramsay is set to be part of the club’s first team squad as an understudy to England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ramsay is expected to join the Dons for the start of pre-season training next week and will be on the club’s training camp in Spain later this month unless a deal is agreed for him to leave Pittodrie.

Bologna, meanwhile, are poised to launch another move for Ramsay if they sell Scotland international Aaron Hickey.

The former Hearts player has been linked with a number of English Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Bologna made a club record bid to buy Ramsay during the January transfer window that was rejected by the Dons.

The Italian side wanted a loan-to-buy arrangement on the basis the deal would only be completed if Bologna avoided relegation from the Serie A.

They finished 13th in the Italian top flight to avoid demotion.

It is understood Bologna are not the only Italian side weighing up a move for Ramsay.

The Dons, meanwhile, have completed their first signing of the transfer window with the arrival of Albanian international Ylber Ramadani.

The 26-year-old midfielder is manager Jim Goodwin’s first signing at Pittodrie.

He has joined the Dons on a three-year deal from MTK Budapest for an undisclosed fee after being granted a visa.

Goodwin believes the player will be a popular addition among the Aberdeen faithful.

He said: “Ylber is an energetic, hardworking player with great versatility.

“He has the game intelligence to be able to play a couple of positions in the midfield area, either as a holding midfielder or as a more advanced box-to-box midfielder.

“He is a real team player who leads by example, and I’ve no doubt he will be a big favourite with the fans due to the desire and commitment he gives in every game.”