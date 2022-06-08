Scotland bounce back from World Cup heartache with 2-0 Nations League defeat of Armenia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland bounced back from their World Cup heartache with a comfortable 2-0 Uefa Nations League defeat of Armenia.

However it will take more than a win against a nation ranked 92nd in the world to ease the pain of missing out on Qatar 2022.

Defeating Armenia in the Scots’ Nations League B opener is the beginning of the healing process.

Scotland needed to deliver a victory at a rainy Hampden after the World Cup dream ended in a whimper with defeat to Ukraine.

Steve Clarke’s Scots were blown away by Ukraine in the 3-1 World Cup semi-final play-off just seven days earlier.

The Scots had to quickly get back on track with a win after freezing against Ukraine.

Former Don McKenna impresses

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna capped a fantastic few weeks by netting his first international goal.

McKenna, 25, recently earned promotion to the English top flight with Nottingham Forest by winning the play-off final at Wembley.

The defender’s promotion earned Aberdeen a £1m cash boost in add-ons tied into the contract of his £3m transfer to Forest in September 2020.

Nations League a vital tournament

Much maligned when initially revealed, the Nations League is a vitally important tournament for the Scots.

It offers a safety net from major tournament qualification and another potential route to the finals – if the qualification campaign fails.

Scotland secured a Euro 2020 play-off spot by winning their Nations League group in 2018-19 under previous boss Alex McLeish.

Clarke came in and led them to the Euros via the play-offs.

Now the Scots could have a potential route to the Euro 2024 play-offs again via the Nations League.

The Nations League offers the 12 highest placed teams, who don’t qualify for Euro 2024 via the conventional route, an opportunity for a place in the finals.

And if the Scots win Group B1 it would elevate Clarke’s side up to second seeds for the Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

Only three months ago Armenia had suffered a worst ever defeat when losing 9-0 to Norway in Oslo.

However they underlined their potential to cause a shock by beating Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their Nations League opener at the weekend.

Scotland comfortably ensured there was never any chance of a shock in Glasgow.

All change in Clarke’s back three

National boss Steve Clarke made six changes to the side that lost to Ukraine.

He fielded a completely changed back three with McKenna, Jack Hendry and John Souttar coming in.

Nottingham Forest centre-back McKenna, 25, earned his 25th cap.

They replaced the back-line of Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper and Scott McTominay who all dropped to the bench.

Anthony Ralston, Ryan Christie and Stuart Armstrong came in for Aaron Hickey, the injured Lyndon Dykes and Billy Gilmour.

Lewis Ferguson not in team line-up

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson was not in the match-day squad.

Ferguson had been unable to train fully on the eve of the game due to a knock.

The woodwork denied Scotland in the fifth minute when skipper Andy Robertson crossed from the left to the far post.

On-rushing Anthony Ralston connected to cut the ball back to Stuart Armstrong.

His low volley beat keeper David Yurchenko only to crack off the far post.

Moments later Robertson was again involved when his low 15 yard drive was tipped wide by keeper Yurchenko.

Scotland were on top and within 60 second Jack Hendry had a free header when John McGinn found him 12 yards out.

However his diving header was straight at the keeper. He had the time to pick his spot.

In the 20th minute McGinn blasted a vicious 25-yard drive inches over the bar.

Ralston nets opener in first start

Scotland went ahead in the 28th minute when Armstrong shaped a cross from the left edge of the penalty area to the back post.

Powering into the box Ralston connected and sent a downward header bouncing off the pitch and beyond keeper Yurchenko from six yards.

💪 A first Scotland goal on his first Scotland start for @anthonyralston8 #SCOARMpic.twitter.com/bRl89w3mv6 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 8, 2022

The Celtic full-back marked his first Scotland start with a vital goal.

Scotland should have doubled their advantage in the 37th minute when McGinn intercepted a slack pass out of defence.

He whipped in a cross to the back post that Che Adams headed back across goal towards the onrushing Christie.

However Christie’s acrobatic volley flew well over from 12 yards out.

McKenna scores first Scotland goal

Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate McKenna made it 2-0 in the 40th minute.

The centre-back met a McGinn corner five yards out and headed home for his first Scotland goal.

McKenna thought he had scored again in first half stoppage time when he latched onto a header across goal from John Souttar.

The defender volleyed in from four yards for a composed finish.

The goal went to VAR and was disallowed for offside.

Half-time: Scotland 2 Armenia 0

Scotland continued to dominate and both McGregor and Ralston had chances in the Armenia box soon after the break but couldn’t make them count.

In the 64th minute Hendry’s slip allowed substitute Vahan Bichakhchyan to race in on goal.

However Souttar stood his ground and made a superb tackle 10 yards out.

Moments later Bichakhchyan fired in an 18 yard effort but it was comfortably saved by Gordon.

In the 74th minute Christie shot at goal but the effort flashed wide as Scotland pushed for a third.

McGinn denied by the woodwork

The woodwork denied the Scots a third in the 80th minute when Adams laid off the ball to McGinn at the edge of the box.

McGinn unleashed a powerful drive that beat keeper Yurchenko only to crash off the underside of the crossbar.

A win that goes nowhere near easing the pain of blowing the World Cup dream – but it’s a first step on the road to redemption.

Full-time: Scotland 2 Armenia 0

SCOTLAND (3-4-3): Gordon 6; McKenna 8, Hendry 7, Souttar 7; Robertson 7 (Hickey 75), McGregor 7, McGinn 7, Ralston 7 (Patterson 75); Christie 7 (Stewart 87), Adams 7 (Brown 87), Armstrong 7 (McTominay 75).

Subs not used: Clark, Kelly, Hanley, Gilmour, Cooper, Turnbull, Campbell.

ARMENIA (4-3-2-1): Yurchenko 6, H. Hovhannisyan 4(Voskanyan 46), Mkoyan 6, Haroyan 6, Hambartsumyan 5; Barseghyan 5, Spertsyan 5 (Udo 71), Grigoryan 4 (Mosquera 46), A. Hovhannisyan 5; Bayramyan 6; Adamyan 4 (Bichakhchyan 46)

Subs not used: Avagyan, Buchnev, Wbeymar, Babayran, Harutyunyan, Margaryan, Mkrtchyan, Dashyan, Mkrtchyan,

Referee: Sebastian Gishamer (Austria)

Man-of-the-match: Scott McKenna (Scotland)