Boss Steve Clarke challenges Scotland to deliver another long unbeaten run after bouncing back from World Cup heartache

By Sean Wallace
June 8, 2022, 10:59 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 11:04 pm
Scotland's Scott McKenna netted his first international goal in the 2-0 defeat of Armenia.
National boss Steve Clarke has challenged Scotland to make a 2-0 defeat of Armenia the start of another long unbeaten run.

The Scots bounced back from recent World Cup heartache with the Nations League Group B1 win at Hampden.

Clarke’s side were on an eight game unbeaten run prior to crashing 3-1 to Ukraine in the World Cup play-off semi-final last week.

He wants a return to the form before the bid for Qatar 2022 ended.

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna netted his first international goal in the defeat of Armenia.

It completed a memorable few weeks for the Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate.

The 25-year-old secured promotion to the English Premier League with Nottingham Forest when winning the play-off final at Wembley.

McKenna’s promotion to the top flight also earned Aberdeen an extra £1m payday.

That cash bonus came as a result of add-ons focused on promotion placed within the contract of his £3m transfer to Forest in September 2020.

Scotland’s Scott McKenna (right) celebrates scoring against Armenia with John McGinn

Clarke said: “Hopefully this is the start of another unbeaten run.

“It was a good performance and a good result.

“I knew my players would be up for this game.

“We want to do well in the Nations League and have won our opening game.”

Scotland’s Anthony Ralston celebrates scoring the first goal in the 2-0 defeat of Armenia.

McKenna nets first Scotland goal

McKenna netted his first international goal on his 25th appearance for his country.

After delivering a goal and clean sheet Clarke praised the former Dons’ centre-back.

However, Clarke reckons McKenna could have been celebrating a memorable double against Armenia– if he had not been so impetuous.

McKenna had the ball in the net a second time on the stroke of half-time but it was ruled out for offside after going to a VAR decision.

Scotland’s Scott McKenna during the Nations League defeat of Armenia.

The Scotland gaffer said: “Scott did well. The whole back three did well and worked well as a unit.

“It was good for Scott to get the goal.

“If he had not been so impetuous and got himself a half yard offside he would have got a double.”

Scotland’s Scott McKenna puts the ball in the net but the goal is ruled out for offside

No World Cup heartache hangover

Scotland faced Armenia just seven days after the World Cup dream ended with defeat to Ukraine.

Clarke never doubted his players would recover from that heartache.

Scotland’s Andy Robertson has a shot on goal during a UEFA Nations League match against Armenia at Hampden.

He said: “They are professional athletes, professional footballers.

“They have to move on.

“Our captain (Andy Robertson) was outstanding on the pitch and outstanding in the dressing room.

“Robertson, John McGinn, Callum McGregor – all leaders.

“They took them onto the pitch in the right frame of mind.

“It is a role he (Robertson) is really growing into and sometimes I don’t think he gets the mention he should.”

Threat of Armenia after shock win

Although ranked 92nd in the world Armenia had shocked Republic of Ireland with a 1-0 win in Nations League on Saturday.

Clarke expected the visitors to sit deep and defend.

Scotland’s John Souttar and Armenia’s Eduard Spertsyan during the 2-0 win.

He said: “We were very good with the way we approached the game and the speed we played the ball.

“The key was to keep the tempo in the game, the rhythm and get at their weak spots.

“To keep searching and eventually it would pay off.

“We got in the right positions against a very defensive team.

“We knew we would have to do the right things to break them down and that’s what we did.”

Steve Clarke celebrates defeating Armenia.

Ralston’s dream first Scotland start

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston came in for his first start and netted the opening goal.

Ralston was one of six changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Ukraine.

Clarke completely changed his back three.

Boss Clarke said: “It is great to score a goal on your debut start for Scotland.

“I thought he was good. I had no doubts about Anthony as he plays for Celtic.

“He comes up against opposition that sit in, defend and make it difficult for you.

“So I knew he would find the right positions and he did.

“He was definitely in the right position for the goal.”

