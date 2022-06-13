Frank Ross looks to kick-start career back home as former Aberdeen youngster prepares for Go Ahead Eagles exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen youngster Frank Ross is looking to kick-start his career back in the UK after his exit from Go Ahead Eagles.

It was confirmed last month that Ross would be leaving the Dutch Eredivisie side at the end of his contract this summer, after an injury-plagued two years in Deventer.

Ross suffered a cruciate ligament injury in a cup tie in January last year and missed 10 months of action. He returned to the first-team at the end of November but struggled for minutes, making just eight appearances off the bench, and did not feature for Go Ahead after February 13.

The midfielder is now back home in Stonehaven as he looks to plot the next move of his career – with game-time a necessity.

“My agent is on the case with a couple of things, but there’s nothing concrete yet,” said Ross. “Hopefully I’ll have more of an idea in the next couple of weeks.

“I was expecting it (his release) because of the injury and I had not played much.

“Now it’s just about deciding what is the best option for me. I’m looking at Scotland or England, but I’m happy to go abroad again.

“I just want to be playing again and enjoying my football. If I can get a few games under my belt and score a few goals, who knows what could happen.”

Ross moved to Go Ahead in 2020 after the expiry of his Aberdeen contract. His time at Pittodrie showed glimpses of promise, but he was slowed by ankle and back problems.

He left the Dons having scored once in 13 senior appearances, with loan moves sandwiched in at Championship sides Ayr United and Morton.

The 24-year-old made 26 appearances for Go Ahead, with the club getting promoted in his first season then surviving back in the Eredivisie despite a late run of poor form.

“The football was good and I learned a lot from it,” said Ross. “In Holland, they’re more tactically-orientated, so I feel my football has improved.

“I’ve played in the top league and made a few appearances in the Eredivisie against the top teams. I’ve lived away from home for the first time, so overall it’s been a good experience.”

Despite his injury troubles in recent years, Ross feels fully fit and ready for his next challenge.

“I’ve had a few weeks to batter the running and get in good shape,” he added. “With long injuries, the first couple of weeks you come back you’ve got so much energy you think you’re flying.

“But after that you go into a little bit of a dip and your confidence goes, because your body is not able to do what you want it to.

“With my injury I knew it was going to be difficult to stay in Holland – it’s so hard to get match-fitness when there’s no friendly matches. I knew it was going to be hard to get a new deal, so from February-March time I had been preparing for this.”