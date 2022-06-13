Frank Ross looks to kick-start career back home as former Aberdeen youngster prepares for Go Ahead Eagles exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank Ross looks to kick-start career back home as former Aberdeen youngster prepares for Go Ahead Eagles exit

By Jamie Durent
June 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:07 pm
Frank Ross, right, in action for Go Ahead Eagles against RKC Waalwijk. Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (12762475j)
Former Aberdeen youngster Frank Ross is looking to kick-start his career back in the UK after his exit from Go Ahead Eagles.

It was confirmed last month that Ross would be leaving the Dutch Eredivisie side at the end of his contract this summer, after an injury-plagued two years in Deventer.

Ross suffered a cruciate ligament injury in a cup tie in January last year and missed 10 months of action. He returned to the first-team at the end of November but struggled for minutes, making just eight appearances off the bench, and did not feature for Go Ahead after February 13.

The midfielder is now back home in Stonehaven as he looks to plot the next move of his career – with game-time a necessity.

“My agent is on the case with a couple of things, but there’s nothing concrete yet,” said Ross. “Hopefully I’ll have more of an idea in the next couple of weeks.

Frank Ross puts in a tackle on AZ Alkmaar's Yukinari Sugawara. Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (12804506bj)
Frank Ross puts in a tackle on AZ Alkmaar’s Yukinari Sugawara. 

“I was expecting it (his release) because of the injury and I had not played much.

“Now it’s just about deciding what is the best option for me. I’m looking at Scotland or England, but I’m happy to go abroad again.

“I just want to be playing again and enjoying my football. If I can get a few games under my belt and score a few goals, who knows what could happen.”

Ross moved to Go Ahead in 2020 after the expiry of his Aberdeen contract. His time at Pittodrie showed glimpses of promise, but he was slowed by ankle and back problems.

He left the Dons having scored once in 13 senior appearances, with loan moves sandwiched in at Championship sides Ayr United and Morton.

The 24-year-old made 26 appearances for Go Ahead, with the club getting promoted in his first season then surviving back in the Eredivisie despite a late run of poor form.

“The football was good and I learned a lot from it,” said Ross. “In Holland, they’re more tactically-orientated, so I feel my football has improved.

Frank Ross during his time with Aberdeen
Frank Ross during his time with Aberdeen.

“I’ve played in the top league and made a few appearances in the Eredivisie against the top teams. I’ve lived away from home for the first time, so overall it’s been a good experience.”

Despite his injury troubles in recent years, Ross feels fully fit and ready for his next challenge.

“I’ve had a few weeks to batter the running and get in good shape,” he added. “With long injuries, the first couple of weeks you come back you’ve got so much energy you think you’re flying.

“But after that you go into a little bit of a dip and your confidence goes, because your body is not able to do what you want it to.

“With my injury I knew it was going to be difficult to stay in Holland – it’s so hard to get match-fitness when there’s no friendly matches. I knew it was going to be hard to get a new deal, so from February-March time I had been preparing for this.”

