CONFIRMED: Christian Ramirez returns for pre-season training with Aberdeen

Striker Christian Ramirez has returned to Aberdeen for pre-season training.

Ramirez’s season was cut short when he was allowed to fly home early to the United States in May for an extra week’s holiday.

The US international missed the final two games of Premiership season – against St Johnstone (1-0 loss) and St Mirren (0-0).

The 31-year-old’s family had previously travelled back across the Atlantic.

The striker’s early return to his homeland sparked speculation among Aberdeen fans his time at Pittodrie was drawing to a close.

Manager Jim Goodwin said at the time Ramirez was allowed to return to the US early because he was fatigued.

The twice-capped forward, contracted to the Dons until summer 2023, had no break in 2021.

His season began in September 2020 when he played his first game of the MLS campaign with Houston Dynamo.

The striker was on the bench for Houston in a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles on June 20 last year.

Eight days later, his transfer to Aberdeen was completed and he flew into Aberdeen a week later to begin training.

🎶 He is our no.9⃣… 🇺🇸 11 goals so far this season for Christian Ramirez. 🔴 More to come in 2022, @Chris_Ramirez17? pic.twitter.com/Mx4pJeEq5f — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 3, 2022

Ramirez had gone more than a year-and-a-half without an extended break until Goodwin sanctioned his early return to the States.

Now, Ramirez will report for the start of pre-season training at Cormack Park tomorrow.

Ramirez netted 15 goals last season, but has yet to score since Jim Goodwin was appointed manager in mid-February.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson will not report for pre-season tomorrow as he is currently away with the Scotland squad in Armenia.

Ruth signs for Queen of the South

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen striker Michael Ruth has signed for League One Queen of the South.

Michael Ruth Next In > https://t.co/8ImC34wzGl pic.twitter.com/J2binjdHvd — Queen of the South (@OfficialQosFC) June 14, 2022

The 20-year-old made his first start for Aberdeen in the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone on May 11, a game Ramirez missed due to his extended holiday.

Ruth’s Aberdeen contract expired at the end of the season, and he was not offered a new deal.