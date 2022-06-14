CONFIRMED: Christian Ramirez returns for pre-season training with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CONFIRMED: Christian Ramirez returns for pre-season training with Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
June 14, 2022, 3:08 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 4:49 pm
Christian Ramirez is back at Aberdeen for the start of pre-season training.
Striker Christian Ramirez has returned to Aberdeen for pre-season training.

Ramirez’s season was cut short when he was allowed to fly home early to the United States in May for an extra week’s holiday.

The US international missed the final two games of Premiership season – against St Johnstone (1-0 loss) and St Mirren (0-0).

The 31-year-old’s family had previously travelled back across the Atlantic.

The striker’s early return to his homeland sparked speculation among Aberdeen fans his time at Pittodrie was drawing to a close.

Manager Jim Goodwin said at the time Ramirez was allowed to return to the US early because he was fatigued.

The twice-capped forward, contracted to the Dons until summer 2023, had no break in 2021.

Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez is disappointed at being substituted against Dundee.
His season began in September 2020 when he played his first game of the MLS campaign with Houston Dynamo.

The striker was on the bench for Houston in a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles on June 20 last year.

Eight days later, his transfer to Aberdeen was completed and he flew into Aberdeen a week later to begin training.

Ramirez had gone more than a year-and-a-half without an extended break until Goodwin sanctioned his early return to the States.

Now, Ramirez will report for the start of pre-season training at Cormack Park tomorrow.

Ramirez netted 15 goals last season, but has yet to score since Jim Goodwin was appointed manager in mid-February.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson will not report for pre-season tomorrow as he is currently away with the Scotland squad in Armenia.

Ruth signs for Queen of the South

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen striker Michael Ruth has signed for League One Queen of the South.

The 20-year-old made his first start for Aberdeen in the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone on May 11, a game Ramirez missed due to his extended holiday.

Ruth’s Aberdeen contract expired at the end of the season, and he was not offered a new deal.

