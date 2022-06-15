Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell moves to Stevenage on season-long loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has joined English League Two side Stevenage on a season-long loan deal.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin insists the 21-year-old returned in great shape for pre-season training.

However, he believes another loan spell will be vital in the development of Campbell’s career.

Campbell spent the second half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock, helping them win the Scottish Championship title.

Goodwin said: “Dean has come back in great shape for pre-season training.

“He goes to Stevenage in order to secure some regular first team football, which I think is vital at this stage in his career.”

Youngest-ever Aberdeen debut

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Campbell has made 75 appearances for the Dons first team.

He made his first appearance at the age of 16 in 2017 against Celtic, becoming the youngest player ever to make their debut for the club.

Campbell has been capped by Scotland at U17, U18 and U19 age groups.

Goodwin said: “Gaining that additional game time, in a very competitive league, will be invaluable and we hope he will return here stronger as a result of the experience.”