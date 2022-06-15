Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell moves to Stevenage on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell moves to Stevenage on season-long loan

By Sean Wallace
June 15, 2022, 3:25 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 5:03 pm
Hibernian's Josh Campbell tries to catch up with Aberdeen's Dean Campbell
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has joined English League Two side Stevenage on a season-long loan deal.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin insists the 21-year-old returned in great shape for pre-season training.

However, he believes another loan spell will be vital in the development of Campbell’s career.

Campbell spent the second half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock, helping them win the Scottish Championship title.

Goodwin said: “Dean has come back in great shape for pre-season training.

“He goes to Stevenage in order to secure some regular first team football, which I think is vital at this stage in his career.”

St Mirren’s Eamonn Brophy and Aberdeen left-back Dean Campbell battle for the ball.

Youngest-ever Aberdeen debut

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Campbell has made 75 appearances for the Dons first team.

He made his first appearance at the age of 16 in 2017 against Celtic, becoming the youngest player ever to make their debut for the club.

Campbell has been capped by Scotland at U17, U18 and U19 age groups.

Goodwin said: “Gaining that additional game time, in a very competitive league, will be invaluable and we hope he will return here stronger as a result of the experience.”

 

