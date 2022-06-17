Aberdeen start Premiership season with televised away clash at champions Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will begin the new Premiership season with a televised away clash against league champions Celtic.

The Dons face the Hoops at Parkhead on Sunday, July 31 (4.30pm) in a game that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Jim Goodwin’s side then have two successive home fixtures against St Mirren (Saturday, August 6) and Motherwell (Saturday, August 13)

Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine, who this week signed a two year deal at St Johnstone, will come up against his former club next month.

Aberdeen travel to St Johnstone on Saturday, August 20.

In another highlight of the fixture card the Dons host Rangers on Saturday, September 10.

The Premiership season will break for a month in November and December due to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Aberdeen’s final match before the is at home to Dundee United on Saturday, November 12.

The Reds return to action on Saturday, December 17 with a home clash against Celtic.

In the festive period the Dons have an away clash at St Mirren on Christmas Eve (3pm).

They then face Kilmarnock away on Wednesday December 28 (7.45pm).

The first game of 2023 sees the Reds host Ross County at Pittodrie on Monday January 2 (3pm).

Aberdeen’s final match before the split is at home against Rangers at Pittodrie on Saturday, April 22.