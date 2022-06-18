Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson subject of £1.5 million bid from Millwall By Sophie Goodwin June 18, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: June 18, 2022, 2:23 pm Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has reportedly been subject to a £1.5 million bid from English Championship side Millwall. According to Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy, the English club have lodged a bid for the Dons midfielder. Ferguson’s future has been the focus of much speculation over the last few transfer windows, with several clubs having expressed interest. He was denied a transfer request last summer as Aberdeen knocked back a from Watford, which was under £2 million, while Serie A side Caligari tracked the midfielder last term. The 22-year-old made 45 appearances for the Dons and scored 16 in all competitions last season, and most recently turned out for Scotland in the 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia. Ferguson is contracted to Aberdeen until the summer of 2024. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hoping for positive answers within days from signing targets Joe Harper: Aberdeen showed their strength by holding out for right price with Liverpool for Calvin Ramsay Football rumours: Arsenal edge closer to taking Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus Calvin Ramsay can thrive at Liverpool to become a ‘special player’, says Aberdeen legend Willie Miller