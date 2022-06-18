Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson subject of £1.5 million bid from Millwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has reportedly been subject to a £1.5 million bid from English Championship side Millwall.

According to Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy, the English club have lodged a bid for the Dons midfielder.

Ferguson’s future has been the focus of much speculation over the last few transfer windows, with several clubs having expressed interest.

He was denied a transfer request last summer as Aberdeen knocked back a from Watford, which was under £2 million, while Serie A side Caligari tracked the midfielder last term.

The 22-year-old made 45 appearances for the Dons and scored 16 in all competitions last season, and most recently turned out for Scotland in the 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia.

Ferguson is contracted to Aberdeen until the summer of 2024.