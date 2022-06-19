Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine says he was left with no choice but to leave Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine says he was left with no choice but to leave Pittodrie

By Danny Law
June 19, 2022, 9:43 am
Aberdeen's Andy Considine (4) applauds the fans as he leaves the Pittodrie pitch for the last time.
Aberdeen's Andy Considine (4) applauds the fans as he leaves the Pittodrie pitch for the last time.

Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has said he was left with no option but to leave Pittodrie.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year deal with St Johnstone after his 18-year spell with the Dons came to an end last season.

The defender, who is fourth in the all-time appearance list for the Dons, missed the majority of the campaign last season due to a serious knee injury.

The offer of a one-year extension was withdrawn in April after talks between Considine’s representatives and the Dons broke down.

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine comes off in his last appearance for the club.

Considine told the Sunday Mail: “The decision was taken out of my hands, completely. It was taken away from me.

“It didn’t end the way I wanted it to at Aberdeen.

“The lack of game time I had towards the end made it clear that I wasn’t in his (Jim Goodwin’s) plans for this season.

“So my time was up. I thought the decision would be in my hands but as time went on, it became clear that it wasn’t.

“The manager told me that.

“You can be at a club for 18 years but when a new manager comes in with his own ideas, he knows who he wants.

“Obviously, I wasn’t part of it. It was hard to take because I thought my days as a footballer would have finished at Aberdeen.

“I set myself and my family up to finish there. I was coaching with the youth team so I was trying to sort myself out for life after football as well.

“But the manager had his own plans and I wasn’t part of it.

“I want to keep playing so I”m grateful that St Johnstone want to take me on for the next two years.

“I’m looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career.”

Considine had a number of clubs chasing his signature, including Central Coast Mariners in Australia.

But the Scotland international, who revealed he has not spoken to Dons chairman Dave Cormack about his Pittodrie exit, said St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson made his interest clear early after Aberdeen’s penultimate game of the season at McDiarmid Park.

He said: “I had conversations with one or two other team managers ut the one who showed real interest was Callum.

“We played them towards the end of the season and I’d gone out to do a few runs afterwards.

“Steven MacLean (the St Johnstone assistant manager) grabbed me in the tunnel and Callum asked what I had planned for this year.

“At that moment I had nothing.

“After St Johnstone got though the play-offs Callum was on the phone to say he wanted me.

“I was delighted. I planned to wait to get the best option and that was St Johnstone. I felt wanted again.”

Christian Ramirez to jet into Aberdeen this weekend to begin pre-season training, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]