Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: Calvin Ramsay has bags of potential

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes new recruit Calvin Ramsay has bags of potential.

The 18 year-old right back has completed his move from Aberdeen to Anfield after signing a five-year deal with the Reds.

Liverpool boss Klopp is excited by the potential the Scotland under-21 international has and is thrilled to have completed the deal in time for the new recruit to join his new team-mates for pre-season training on July 4.

Klopp said: “Calvin is another exciting young player, so we’re very pleased.

“He has bags of potential. He is only 18 years old at the moment, although turns 19 soon and already has a decent number of first-team appearances for a defender of his age.

“He is athletic, smart, confident, with good technical ability and – always crucial – is eager to learn. So there’s lots to like.

“Experiences of European and U21 international football have been really important for him and his development, too.

“Signing so early in the window is fantastic for him as it means he’ll be with us for pre-season. That helps so much, particularly for a younger signing coming to us.

Patience in each other essential

Ramsay knows he is making a step up after moving to the Champions League finalists but Klopp believes with patience and hard work the teenager can be a success at Anfield.

The Reds boss said: “He and we will have patience with each other.

“I think we have proved ours is the ideal environment to nurture and harness the qualities and talent of a young player.

“So we’re all really looking forward to working with him and seeing him improve and develop.”