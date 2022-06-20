Aberdeen on the trail of Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are weighing up a move for Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart.

The 29-year-old centre-half is out of contract at the end of the month, but has been offered a new deal by the English League One side.

However, with the player yet to commit his future to his club, he could be offered a new challenge in Scottish football by the Dons and may become their third signing of the summer.

Stewart, who has more than 300 appearances for Wanderers in two spells for the club, played in the EFL Championship final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley last month.

Despite losing the play-off final to Sunderland, Wanderers offered eight of their squad new deals and Stewart has been mulling over his offer.

Jim Goodwin hunts defensive reinforcements

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is strengthening his defence following the departure of veteran Andy Considine, who has joined St Johnstone, and Calvin Ramsay, who completed his move to Liverpool on Sunday.

Earlier this evening, the club confirmed they’d signed 21-year-old right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee as a replacement for Ramsay.

However, with Mikey Devlin released before the end of last season and Ross McCrorie restored to a midfield role following Goodwin’s arrival in February, David Bates and Declan Gallagher are the only recognised central defenders in the first team squad heading into the new campaign.

The Aberdeen manager’s interest in Charles Dunne of St Mirren has cooled in recent weeks.

Sparta Rotterdam make late move for Dons target Tobias Lauritsen

Goodwin is also stepping up his efforts to add to his striking options this week ahead of the club’s pre-season training camp in Spain next week.

With Christian Ramirez the only recognised attacker in the squad, adding forward reinforcements has been top of Aberdeen’s priorities.

Norwegian striker Tobias Lauritsen is one player Goodwin hopes to have on board, but Aberdeen’s hopes of completing a deal for the player have been complicated by late interest from Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam.

Lauritsen is understood to have agreed a move to Aberdeen after his club Odds BK accepted a bid from the Dons.

But reports in Norway claim Eredivisie side Rotterdam, who finished 14th in the league last season, have tabled a bid in the region of £600,000 for the striker, who scored his fourth goal of the season in the Odd’s 2-1 loss to Molde at the weekend.

The 24-year-old attacker has also been linked with Hibernian, but Aberdeen face a fight from the Dutch side in their bid to complete a deal for the 6ft 3in striker.

Lauritsen is not the only player from Odd on Sparta’s radar, as the Dutch side are also hoping to complete a deal for the striker’s team-mate, midfielder Joshua Kitolano.