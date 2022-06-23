Aberdeen land international striker Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bojan Miovski has become Aberdeen’s fifth signing of the close season after the Macedonian striker joined the club on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Dons after MTK Budapest accepted an undisclosed fee from Aberdeen and the player will join his new club after successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Miovski is the second arrival from Budapest as he follows Ylber Ramadani, who became Jim Goodwin’s first signing as Dons boss earlier this month.

Miovski, who scored nine goals in 29 appearances for his club last season, has 10 caps for North Macedonia.

🔴 We can confirm that we have agreed personal terms with Bojan Miovski who will join the Club on a four-year deal from MTK Budapest. 🇲🇰 Welcome to Aberdeen Bojan! — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 23, 2022

Dons boss Jim Goodwin is delighted to have the striker on board.

He said: “We’ve been keeping a close eye on Bojan for several months now and have fought off some stiff competition to secure the player.

“He’s a striker with all the key attributes needed to be a success in the Scottish Premiership. He’s got pace, power and fantastic movement which enables him to get numerous goalscoring opportunities on a consistent basis.

“He fits the profile of striker I asked Darren Mowbray and his scouting team to find when we discussed our recruitment back in February and he is another good example of how we are implementing our overall recruitment strategy at the club.

“He’ll be 23 tomorrow, but is already highly regarded within the national set-up of North Macedonia, who themselves were very unfortunate not to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this year.

“We’re delighted to welcome Bojan to Pittodrie and look forward to working with him over the next four years.”