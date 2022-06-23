Aberdeen land international striker Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen land international striker Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal

By Paul Third
June 23, 2022, 1:38 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 1:43 pm
Aberdeen signed North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal.
Bojan Miovski has agreed a four-year deal with the Dons

Bojan Miovski has become Aberdeen’s fifth signing of the close season after the Macedonian striker joined the club on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Dons after MTK Budapest accepted an undisclosed fee from Aberdeen and the player will join his new club after successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Miovski is the second arrival from Budapest as he follows Ylber Ramadani, who became Jim Goodwin’s first signing as Dons boss earlier this month.

Miovski, who scored nine goals in 29 appearances for his club last season, has 10 caps for North Macedonia.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin is delighted to have the striker on board.

He said: “We’ve been keeping a close eye on Bojan for several months now and have fought off some stiff competition to secure the player.

“He’s a striker with all the key attributes needed to be a success in the Scottish Premiership. He’s got pace, power and fantastic movement which enables him to get numerous goalscoring opportunities on a consistent basis.

“He fits the profile of striker I asked Darren Mowbray and his scouting team to find when we discussed our recruitment back in February and he is another good example of how we are implementing our overall recruitment strategy at the club.

“He’ll be 23 tomorrow, but is already highly regarded within the national set-up of North Macedonia, who themselves were very unfortunate not to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this year.

“We’re delighted to welcome Bojan to Pittodrie and look forward to working with him over the next four years.”

Dons signings summer 2022

