Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin thanks board for splashing out almost £1m on transfer fees in summer rebuild

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has thanked the club’s board for splashing the cash to fund a summer rebuild.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board have spent almost £1m in transfer fees already during the summer transfer window.

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovksi was secured in a €625,000 (£535,000) deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski will join the Dons on a four-year contract following successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland to sign Miovski, who was contracted to MTK Budapest until summer 2023.

Goodwin insists signing Miovski is a sign of intent by Aberdeen which underlines the level of the club’s ambition.

Aberdeen also secured right-back Jayden Richardson for £300,00o from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal earlier this week.

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani had earlier been signed on a three-year deal from MTK Budapest for £100,000.

Total spend this window of £935,000

The total spend so far in this window is £935,000 and Goodwin is in talks with more players as he aims to land further additions.

Goodwin said: “The chairman and his board of directors have given us the finances and the budget to go and sign this level of player.

“It is a big investment, but we believe that Bojan is the type of player we need.

“It’s a real sign of intent from the club to show our supporters that we have ambition.

“Signing quality players like this will hopefully excite the fans for next season.

“He was contracted to MTK and there was quite a bit of interest in him.

“There was a couple of big bids that actually went in for him last January from a couple of teams in Europe.

“But thankfully they didn’t come off and he was still available when I came into the club in February.

“We all agreed that this is the type of centre-forward that we should be bringing into the club if we could make it happen.

“But we couldn’t have made it happen without the board’s support, and them believing in the strategy and vision we have for the team.”

Dons tracking Miovski for months

Miovski netted nine times in 29 appearances for MTK Budapest in the Hungarian top-flight last season, although the club were relegated.

He has 10 caps for North Macedonia and scored in their recent 4-0 win over Gibraltar in the UEFA Nations League.

New Don Miovski also featured in North Macedonia’s 1-0 World Cup play-off defeat of Euro champions Italy in March.

However, Miovski will not be going to the Qatar World Cup as North Macedonia lost the play-off final 2-0 to Portugal.

The striker also played in that game.

Goodwin said: “We were delighted to come off the training pitch and be told the good news that we’ve managed to agree terms with Bojan Miovski.

“He’s a player we’ve been tracking for months.

“He fits exactly the profile of striker that I gave to Darren Mowbray, the Head of Recruitment.

“He’s a number nine, about 6’3, very mobile and very athletic.

“He’s left sided and has got an eye for a goal, there’s no doubt about it.

“For a young lad, he’s still only 22, he’s got 10 caps already and has been doing very, very well.”

Deals would be done even without Ramsay transfer cash

Aberdeen pocketed a multi-million pound windfall from the transfer of teenage right-back Ramsay to Liverpool earlier this month.

The Dons secured an initial payment of £4.5m with the potential for an additional £3.5m in add-ons should Ramsay meet certain milestones.

Chairman Cormack had consistently said the Dons did not have to sell and players would only go for their valuation.

Goodwin confirmed the transfer fee moves for Miovski, Ramadani and Richardson would have gone through even if Ramsay had remained at Pittodrie.

🎥 Enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at @CalvinRamsay's signing day at the AXA Training Centre… pic.twitter.com/YEa1FkUX8J — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 23, 2022

He said: “It certainly helps but it wasn’t the be all and end all.

“We would still be making these deals had Calvin Ramsey stayed.

“That’s a great position for the club to be in financially.

“The deal for Calvin was an incredible bit of business for everybody.

“The boy has earned the right to go to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“There won’t be many clubs out there worldwide selling 18-year-olds for the type of money we have done.

“That money is important because that stabilises everything for the next couple of years.

“It goes a long way to improving facilities and everything else, but the playing budget is the most important thing.

“Everything gets reinvested, that’s why we’re in the position we are – able to sign players who are under contract.”

Target Lauritsen ‘is a good player’

Goodwin has signed five players so far this summer with more to come.

Defender Anthony Stewart, 29, agreed a pre-contract to join from Wycombe Wanderers.

Stewart will join the Dons at the start of July on a two-year deal following the conclusion of his Wycombe contract.

Aberdeen have also secured Celtic defender Liam Scales on a season-long loan.

The Dons had an offer accepted for striker Tobias Lauritsen, whose deal at Norwegian top-flight Odds expires on December 31.

It is understood the accepted offer is in the region of £300,000.

Sparta Rotterdam in for Lauritsen

However, Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam are the favourites to land the attacker, 24, who has scored four goals in 11 appearances this season.

Sparta Rotterdam have reportedly offered almost £600,000 for Lauritsen.

Goodwin said: “We are speaking to so many players that it wouldn’t be fair for me to mention them all.

“But Lauritsen is a good player.

“I think we’re still a little bit short in a few key areas of the team.

“I would still like to add a bit more pace at the top end of the pitch as well, whether that’s in the striking department or out in the wide areas.”