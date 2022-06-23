Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin thanks board for splashing out almost £1m on transfer fees in summer rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin thanks board for splashing out almost £1m on transfer fees in summer rebuild

By Sean Wallace
June 23, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen signed North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal.
Aberdeen signed North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has thanked the club’s board for splashing the cash to fund a summer rebuild.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board have spent almost £1m in transfer fees already during the summer transfer window.

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovksi was secured in a €625,000 (£535,000) deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski will join the Dons on a four-year contract following successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland to sign Miovski, who was contracted to MTK Budapest until summer 2023.

Goodwin insists signing Miovski is a sign of intent by Aberdeen which underlines the level of the club’s ambition.

Georgia’s David Khocholava (R) in action against North Macedonia’s Bojan Miovski (C) during the UEFA Nations League match.

Aberdeen also secured right-back Jayden Richardson for £300,00o from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal earlier this week.

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani had earlier been signed on a three-year deal from MTK Budapest for £100,000.

Total spend this window of £935,000

The total spend so far in this window is £935,000 and Goodwin is in talks with more players as he aims to land further additions.

Goodwin said: “The chairman and his board of directors have given us the finances and the budget to go and sign this level of player.

“It is a big investment, but we believe that Bojan is the type of player we need.

“It’s a real sign of intent from the club to show our supporters that we have ambition.

“Signing quality players like this will hopefully excite the fans for next season.

“He was contracted to MTK and there was quite a bit of interest in him.

“There was a couple of big bids that actually went in for him last January from a couple of teams in Europe.

“But thankfully they didn’t come off and he was still available when I came into the club in February.

“We all agreed that this is the type of centre-forward that we should be bringing into the club if we could make it happen.

“But we couldn’t have made it happen without the board’s support, and them believing in the strategy and vision we have for the team.”

Dons tracking Miovski for months

Miovski netted nine times in 29 appearances for MTK Budapest in the Hungarian top-flight last season, although the club were relegated.

He has 10 caps for North Macedonia and scored in their recent 4-0 win over Gibraltar in the UEFA Nations League.

New Don Miovski also featured in North Macedonia’s 1-0 World Cup play-off defeat of Euro champions Italy in March.

However, Miovski will not be going to the Qatar World Cup as North Macedonia lost the play-off final 2-0 to Portugal.

The striker also played in that game.

Goodwin said: “We were delighted to come off the training pitch and be told the good news that we’ve managed to agree terms with Bojan Miovski.

“He’s a player we’ve been tracking for months.

“He fits exactly the profile of striker that I gave to Darren Mowbray, the Head of Recruitment.

“He’s a number nine, about 6’3, very mobile and very athletic.

“He’s left sided and has got an eye for a goal, there’s no doubt about it.

“For a young lad, he’s still only 22, he’s got 10 caps already and has been doing very, very well.”

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin training the squad at Cormack Park.

Deals would be done even without Ramsay transfer cash

Aberdeen pocketed a multi-million pound windfall from the transfer of teenage right-back Ramsay to Liverpool earlier this month.

The Dons secured an initial payment of £4.5m with the potential for an additional £3.5m in add-ons should Ramsay meet certain milestones.

Chairman Cormack had consistently said the Dons did not have to sell and players would only go for their valuation.

Goodwin confirmed the transfer fee moves for Miovski, Ramadani and Richardson would have gone through even if Ramsay had remained at Pittodrie.

He said: “It certainly helps but it wasn’t the be all and end all.

“We would still be making these deals had Calvin Ramsey stayed.

“That’s a great position for the club to be in financially.

“The deal for Calvin was an incredible bit of business for everybody.

“The boy has earned the right to go to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“There won’t be many clubs out there worldwide selling 18-year-olds for the type of money we have done.

“That money is important because that stabilises everything for the next couple of years.

“It goes a long way to improving facilities and everything else, but the playing budget is the most important thing.

“Everything gets reinvested, that’s why we’re in the position we are – able to sign players who are under contract.”

Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.

Target Lauritsen ‘is a good player’

Goodwin has signed five players so far this summer with more to come.

Defender Anthony Stewart, 29, agreed a pre-contract to join from Wycombe Wanderers.

Stewart will join the Dons at the start of July on a two-year deal following the conclusion of his Wycombe contract.

Aberdeen have also secured Celtic defender Liam Scales on a season-long loan.

Loan signing Liam Scales during a Aberdeen media access at Cormack Park,

The Dons had an offer accepted for striker Tobias Lauritsen, whose deal at Norwegian top-flight Odds expires on December 31.

It is understood the accepted offer is in the region of £300,000.

Sparta Rotterdam in for Lauritsen

However, Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam are the favourites to land the attacker, 24, who has scored four goals in 11 appearances this season.

Sparta Rotterdam have reportedly offered almost £600,000 for Lauritsen.

Goodwin said: “We are speaking to so many players that it wouldn’t be fair for me to mention them all.

“But Lauritsen is a good player.

“I think we’re still a little bit short in a few key areas of the team.

“I would still like to add a bit more pace at the top end of the pitch as well, whether that’s in the striking department or out in the wide areas.”

Dons signings summer 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]