Aberdeen confirm departure of goalkeeper Gary Woods

Goalkeeper Gary Woods has left Aberdeen.

The Dons confirmed in a short statement released on Friday evening that the 31-year-old’s contract had been terminated.

The former Ross County goalkeeper joined the Dons on loan from Oldham Athletic in 2020 before making the move permanent the following year by signing a two-year deal.

The Englishman had 12 months remaining on his contract but is now seeking a new club.

The statement read: “Aberdeen FC this evening confirms Gary Woods has left the club.

“The 31-year-old, who joined the Dons in 2020 on an initial short-term loan deal, has departed Pittodrie having had his contract terminated.

“The goalkeeper made ten appearances during his time at Pittodrie.

“All at Aberdeen FC wish Gary the best in the future.”

The Dons have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, who previously played for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin at St Mirren.