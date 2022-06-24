Aberdeen confirm departure of goalkeeper Gary Woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen confirm departure of goalkeeper Gary Woods

By Danny Law
June 24, 2022, 8:39 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 8:50 pm
Goalkeeper Gary Woods has left Aberdeen.

The Dons confirmed in a short statement released on Friday evening that the 31-year-old’s contract had been terminated.

The former Ross County goalkeeper joined the Dons on loan from Oldham Athletic in 2020 before making the move permanent the following year by signing a two-year deal.

The Englishman had 12 months remaining on his contract but is now seeking a new club.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis, left, with Gary Woods.

The statement read: “Aberdeen FC this evening confirms Gary Woods has left the club.

“The 31-year-old, who joined the Dons in 2020 on an initial short-term loan deal, has departed Pittodrie having had his contract terminated.

“The goalkeeper made ten appearances during his time at Pittodrie.

“All at Aberdeen FC wish Gary the best in the future.”

The Dons have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, who previously played for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin at St Mirren.

