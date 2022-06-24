Aberdeen confirm departure of goalkeeper Gary Woods By Danny Law June 24, 2022, 8:39 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 8:50 pm Gary Woods has left Aberdeen. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Goalkeeper Gary Woods has left Aberdeen. The Dons confirmed in a short statement released on Friday evening that the 31-year-old’s contract had been terminated. The former Ross County goalkeeper joined the Dons on loan from Oldham Athletic in 2020 before making the move permanent the following year by signing a two-year deal. The Englishman had 12 months remaining on his contract but is now seeking a new club. Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis, left, with Gary Woods. The statement read: “Aberdeen FC this evening confirms Gary Woods has left the club. “The 31-year-old, who joined the Dons in 2020 on an initial short-term loan deal, has departed Pittodrie having had his contract terminated. “The goalkeeper made ten appearances during his time at Pittodrie. “All at Aberdeen FC wish Gary the best in the future.” The Dons have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, who previously played for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin at St Mirren. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal St Mirren linked with a move for Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher Keeper Gary Woods exits Aberdeen as boss Jim Goodwin confirms more could follow Joe Harper: Aberdeen will hopefully tie Connor Barron to longer contract Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin refuses to rule out move for Wigan midfielder Jamie McGrath