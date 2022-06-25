Solid debuts from Aberdeen’s new signings Liam Scales and Jayden Richardson in 2-1 defeat of Buckie Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New signings Jayden Richardson and Liam Scales both delivered solid debuts in a 2-1 defeat of Buckie Thistle.

Right-back Richardson in particular impressed in the friendly win away to the Highland League outfit.

Both Richardson and Scales played for 45 minutes before boss Jim Goodwin rang the changes with 10 substitute changes at the break.

A £300,000 signing from Nottingham Forest Richardson was secured as a replacement for Calvin Ramsay who signed for Liverpool.

Teen star Ramsay’s switch to Anfield could be worth up to £8 million to the Dons.

Richardson has big boots to fill as Ramsay posted the most assists of any teenage defender in any top league in the world last season.

However early signs are that Richardson can be a strong replacement.

The 21-year-old is lightening fast, can take on an opponent, delivers crosses and has real game intelligence.

Richardson was also strong in defence in his 45 minute debut.

Scales, secured on a season long loan from Celtic, is more of a known quantity having played for the Premiership champions.

He slotted into the left-sided centre-back role and was solid enough.

Securing a left-sided centre-back in the transfer window was a priority for the Dons.

Goodwin increased his summer rebuild with the capture of Derby County keeper Kelle Roos on a two year deal.

The Reds boss has splashed out almost £1m in transfer fees already in the transfer window.

However the Red Army only saw the Dons’ debuts of two of those signings – Scales and Richardson.

The other signings were unavailable. Aberdeen are still working on the Visa’s for striker Bojan Miovski and midfielder Ylber Ramadani.

Macedonian international Miovski and Albanian international Ramadani both signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Signing Anthony Stewart was also unavailable as he will not meet up with the Dons until his contract with Wycombe Wanderers expires on July 1.

This testimonial match for Buckie Thistle legend and manager Graeme Stewart was a worthy work out as the pre-season steps up.

Aberdeen are set to jet out to Spain for a week long warm weather training camp on Monday morning.

However Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has an injury sweat over three players.

Connor Barron (knee), Jack MacKenzie (thigh) and Matty Kennedy (hamstring) all suffered injuries against Buckie.

Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher was not in the match-day squad at Victoria Park.

Premiership St Mirren were reportedly interested in signing the 31-year-old with Gallagher granted permission to talk with the Paisley side.

The Buddies are understood to have offered Gallagher, contracted until summer 2023, a two-year deal.

However St Mirren have since reportedly pulled the plug on their pursuit of Gallagher to turn their focus to another defensive option.

Gallagher was not in the squad for Buckie because he picked up a knock in training.

New signing Richardson began lively.

Operating at right-back the 21-year-old powered down the flank and fired in a cross.

Vicente Besuijen met the cross but his overhead kick failed to trouble keeper Lee Herbert.

In the 23rd minute Kevin Fraser was played through on goal but defender Jack Milne dispossessed him with a superb tackle just inside the penalty area.

Aberdeen suffered a set-back in the 35th minute when left back Jack MacKenzie was taken off injured.

He was replaced by Kieran Ngwenya.

In the 38th minute Ros McCrorie broke in on goal and unleashed a shot that keeper Herbert pushed onto the post and behind for a corner.

Moments later Herbert again denied Aberdeen.

A low cross along the face of goal found Marley Watkins who took a touch then shot powerfully from 10 yards.

Keeper Herbert got down quickly to block and redirect the effort onto the near post.

Aberdeen were threatening and soon after Ryan Duncan cut inside from the right and drilled a powerful 22 yard shot over.

Half-time: Buckie Thistle 0 Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen boss Goodwin rung the changes at half-time with 10 substitutes coming on.

Buckie Thistle went ahead in the 50th minute when Max Barry drilled home a 20 yard shot.

Barry, 20, came through the Aberdeen Youth Academy but was released by the Dons in 2020. He clearly had a point to prove… and did.

The Dons threatened again soon after when Kevin Hanratty fired a 25 yard drive wide.

Aberdeen levelled via the penalty spot in the 66th minute when substitute Ngwenya was brought down in the box by Joe McCabe.

Striker Christian Ramirez calmly slotted home the spot kick.

In the 90th minute Matty Kennedy fired home a half volley from 18 yards to secure a late, late win for the Dons.

Full-time: Buckie Thistle 1 Aberdeen 2

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis (Richie 46); MacKenzie (Ngwenya 35), Scales (Towler 46), Milne (Bates 46), Richardson (Hancock 26) ; Polvara (Barron 46), McCrorie (Hanratty 46), Besuien (Kennedy 46), McLennan (Hayes 46), Duncan (Harvey 46), Watkins (Ramirez 46).

BUCKIE THISTLE (4-3-3): Herbert; McLauchlan, Munro, Fyffe, Wood; Goodall (Adams 63) Pugh, MacAskill (McCabe 63); Urquhart (Keir 77), Fraser, Barry (Milne 70).

Subs: Strong, MacKinnon, Morrison, Ramsay, MacLeod, MacLeod.