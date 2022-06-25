Solid debuts from Aberdeen’s new signings Liam Scales and Jayden Richardson in 2-1 defeat of Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Solid debuts from Aberdeen’s new signings Liam Scales and Jayden Richardson in 2-1 defeat of Buckie Thistle

By Sean Wallace
June 25, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: June 25, 2022, 8:08 pm
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez scores a penalty to make it 1-1 against Buckie Thistle.
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez scores a penalty to make it 1-1 against Buckie Thistle.

New signings Jayden Richardson and Liam Scales both delivered solid debuts in a 2-1 defeat of Buckie Thistle.

Right-back Richardson in particular impressed in the friendly win away to the Highland League outfit.

Both Richardson and Scales played for 45 minutes before boss Jim Goodwin rang the changes with 10 substitute changes at the break.

A £300,000 signing from Nottingham Forest Richardson was secured as a replacement for Calvin Ramsay who signed for Liverpool.

Teen star Ramsay’s switch to Anfield could be worth up to £8 million to the Dons.

Aberdeen’s Jayden Richardson during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

Richardson has big boots to fill as Ramsay posted the most assists of any teenage defender in any top league in the world last season.

However early signs are that Richardson can be a strong replacement.

The 21-year-old is lightening fast, can take on an opponent, delivers crosses and has real game intelligence.

Richardson was also strong in defence in his 45 minute debut.

Scales, secured on a season long loan from Celtic,  is more of a known quantity having played for the Premiership champions.

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle

He slotted into the left-sided centre-back role and was solid enough.

Securing a left-sided centre-back in the transfer window was a priority for the Dons.

Goodwin increased his summer rebuild with the capture of Derby County keeper Kelle Roos on a two year deal.

The Reds boss has splashed out almost £1m in transfer fees already in the transfer window.

However the Red Army only saw the Dons’ debuts of two of those signings – Scales and Richardson.

The other signings were unavailable. Aberdeen are still working on the Visa’s for striker Bojan Miovski and midfielder Ylber Ramadani.

Aberdeen’s Ross McRorie against Buckie Thistle.

Macedonian international Miovski and Albanian international Ramadani both signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Signing Anthony Stewart was also unavailable as he will not meet up with the Dons until his contract with Wycombe Wanderers expires on July 1.

This testimonial match for Buckie Thistle legend and manager Graeme Stewart was a worthy work out as the pre-season steps up.

Aberdeen are set to jet out to Spain for a week long warm weather training camp on Monday morning.

Aberdeen and Buckie Thistle form a guard of honour for Graeme Stewart during a pre-season friendly .

However Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has an injury sweat over three players.

Connor Barron (knee), Jack MacKenzie (thigh) and Matty Kennedy (hamstring) all suffered injuries against Buckie.

Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher was not in the match-day squad at Victoria Park.

Premiership St Mirren were reportedly interested in signing the 31-year-old with Gallagher granted permission to talk with the Paisley side.

The Buddies are understood to have offered Gallagher, contracted until summer 2023, a two-year deal.

However St Mirren have since reportedly pulled the plug on their pursuit of Gallagher to turn their focus to another defensive option.

Gallagher was not in the squad for Buckie because he picked up a knock in training.

Aberdeen’s Ross McRorie against Buckie Thistle’s Mark McLauchlan during a pre-season friendly.

New signing Richardson began lively.

Operating at right-back the 21-year-old powered down the flank and fired in a cross.

Vicente Besuijen met the cross but his overhead kick failed to trouble keeper Lee Herbert.

In the 23rd minute Kevin Fraser was played through on goal but defender Jack Milne dispossessed him with a superb tackle just inside the penalty area.

Aberdeen suffered a set-back in the 35th minute when left back Jack MacKenzie was taken off injured.

He was replaced by Kieran Ngwenya.

Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie goes off injured during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

In the 38th minute Ros McCrorie broke in on goal and unleashed a shot that keeper Herbert pushed onto the post and behind for a corner.

Moments later Herbert again denied Aberdeen.

A low cross along the face of goal found Marley Watkins who took a touch then shot powerfully from 10 yards.

Keeper Herbert got down quickly to block and redirect the effort onto the near post.

Aberdeen were threatening and soon after Ryan Duncan cut inside from the right and drilled a powerful 22 yard shot over.

Aberdeen’s Connor McLennan up against Buckie’s Max Barry during a pre-season friendly.

Half-time: Buckie Thistle 0 Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen boss Goodwin rung the changes at half-time with 10 substitutes coming on.

Buckie Thistle went ahead in the 50th minute when Max Barry drilled home a 20 yard shot.

Barry, 20, came through the Aberdeen Youth Academy but was released by the Dons in 2020.  He clearly had a point to prove… and did.

Buckie Thistle’s Max Barry celebrates his goal against Aberdeen in a pre-season friendly.

The Dons threatened again soon after when Kevin Hanratty fired a 25 yard drive wide.

Aberdeen levelled via the penalty spot in the 66th minute when substitute Ngwenya was brought down in the box by Joe McCabe.

Striker Christian Ramirez calmly slotted home  the spot kick.

In the 90th minute Matty Kennedy fired home a half volley from 18 yards to secure a late, late win for the Dons.

Full-time: Buckie Thistle 1 Aberdeen 2

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis (Richie 46); MacKenzie (Ngwenya 35), Scales (Towler 46), Milne (Bates 46), Richardson (Hancock 26) ; Polvara (Barron 46), McCrorie (Hanratty 46), Besuien (Kennedy 46), McLennan (Hayes 46), Duncan (Harvey 46), Watkins (Ramirez 46).

BUCKIE THISTLE (4-3-3): Herbert; McLauchlan, Munro, Fyffe, Wood; Goodall (Adams 63) Pugh, MacAskill (McCabe 63); Urquhart (Keir 77), Fraser, Barry (Milne 70).

Subs: Strong, MacKinnon, Morrison, Ramsay, MacLeod, MacLeod.

 

Dons signings summer 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]