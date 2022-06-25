Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos signs pre-contract agreement to join Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos is joining Aberdeen on a two-year deal.

Roos, whose Derby contract expires at the end of the month, has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Dons.

The Dutchman kept seven clean sheets in 18 appearances for the Rams last season.

Aberdeen were looking for a goalkeeper following the departure of Gary Woods on Friday. His deal was terminated with 12 months remaining on his contract.

The Dons had been heavily linked with Vaclav Hladky, who played for Ipswich Town in a 7-0 friendly win against Needham Market.

Hladky previously played for St Mirren during Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin’s time in charge.

Roos joined Derby County from Nuneaton Town in 2014. He has had five loan spells away from Pride Park at Rotherham United, AFC Wimbledon, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was pleased to finalise a deal for the 30-year-old.

He said: “Kelle brings with him a wealth of experience and he will help to enhance the goalkeeping team we have at the club.

“It’s vital we add quality to the squad this season so we’ve taken the time to identify the correct players with the attributes we feel will have a positive impact. Having played a significant number of games in the English Championship, Kelle ticks all those boxes for us.

“He is a very confident character and I’m sure he will be a popular addition to the dressing room.”

Roos is Aberdeen’s sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Ylber Ramadani, Jayden Richardson, Liam Scales, Anthony Stewart and Bojan Miovski.