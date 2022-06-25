Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos signs pre-contract agreement to join Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos signs pre-contract agreement to join Aberdeen

By Danny Law
June 25, 2022, 8:12 pm Updated: June 25, 2022, 8:25 pm
New Aberdeen signing Kelle Roos.
New Aberdeen signing Kelle Roos.

Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos is joining Aberdeen on a two-year deal.

Roos, whose Derby contract expires at the end of the month, has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Dons.

The Dutchman kept seven clean sheets in 18 appearances for the Rams last season.

Aberdeen were looking for a goalkeeper following the departure of Gary Woods on Friday. His deal was terminated with 12 months remaining on his contract.

The Dons had been heavily linked with Vaclav Hladky, who played for Ipswich Town in a 7-0 friendly win against Needham Market.

Hladky previously played for St Mirren during Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin’s time in charge.

Kelle Roos playing for Derby County against Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship.

Roos joined Derby County from Nuneaton Town in 2014. He has had five loan spells away from Pride Park at Rotherham United, AFC Wimbledon, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was pleased to finalise a deal for the 30-year-old.

He said: “Kelle brings with him a wealth of experience and he will help to enhance the goalkeeping team we have at the club.

“It’s vital we add quality to the squad this season so we’ve taken the time to identify the correct players with the attributes we feel will have a positive impact. Having played a significant number of games in the English Championship, Kelle ticks all those boxes for us.

“He is a very confident character and I’m sure he will be a popular addition to the dressing room.”

Roos is Aberdeen’s sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Ylber Ramadani, Jayden Richardson, Liam Scales, Anthony Stewart and Bojan Miovski.

