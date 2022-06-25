New Aberdeen signing Kelle Roos will give Joe Lewis much needed competition for the No.1 spot, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Aberdeen signing Kelle Roos will give Joe Lewis much needed competition for the No.1 spot, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
June 25, 2022, 10:30 pm
New Aberdeen signing Kelle Roos during his time at Derby County.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is confident new signing Kelle Roos will bring strong competition to Joe Lewis for the number one spot.

Dutch keeper Roos has signed a pre-contract with the Dons and will join from Derby County on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old will become a free agent when his deal expires at the end of this month.

A product of the PSV Eindhoven academy, the former Dutch youth international made 91 appearances for Derby.

Goodwin feels stopper Lewis did not have enough competition last season.

The Dons boss hailed Lewis as a ‘fantastic keeper’ but wanted to sign a stopper during his summer transfer window rebuild to push him hard.

The contract of No.2 keeper Gary Woods, who had a year left on his deal, was terminated earlier this week.

Aberdeen signing Kelle Roos punches in action for Derby County.

Goodwin said: “I don’t think we had good enough competition in that goalkeeper area last season.

“I think we need that across the board in every position.

“Hopefully the supporters can see that with the quality of signings we’re bringing in.

“Joe Lewis is a fantastic goalkeeper and has been a great servant to Aberdeen.

“He’s got two years left on his contract but I want someone in there alongside Joe, both competing for that number one spot.”

Teenage keeper Tom Richie was in goal for the second half of the 2-1 friendly defeat of Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during a pre-season friendly between against Buckie Thistle.

‘One or two may become surplus to requirements’

Meanwhile Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher is reportedly set to sign for St Mirren on a two year deal.

Gallagher was not in the match day squad at Buckie Thistle but Goodwin confirmed that was because he had picked up a knock in training.

Goodwin admits with four centre-backs now at the club, one or two may become surplus to requirements.

Aberdeen’s Jayden Richardson during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

He said: “We’ve signed Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart and we’ve got David Bates and Gallagher there as well.

“One or two of the guys may become surplus to requirements.

“We’ve had conversations with everybody.

“Those who are available know the situation and we’ll wait and see what happens over the coming days.”

New loan signing Liam Scales during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

Gallagher set for St Mirren transfer

Centre-back Stewart agreed a pre-contract deal from Wycombe Wanders.

He will join the Dons on a two year deal  on July 1 when his Wycombe contract expires.

Scales was secured on a season long loan deal from Celtic.

Both Scales and Stewart made their Aberdeen debuts when playing the first half against Highland League Buckie.

Scotland international Declan Gallagher during an Aberdeen training session.

Goodwin said: “Declan trained with the group all week.

“He wasn’t at Buckie because he picked up a bit of a knock in training and we didn’t want to risk it.

“But Declan is obviously at an age now where he needs to play regular football.

“We’re not going to stand in anybody’s way if they go and find something that gives them that opportunity.

“But for the time being, he’s very much our player.”

Injury sweat over three players

Aberdeen will jet out for a warm weather training camp in Spain on Monday.

However Goodwin has an injury sweat over three players – Connor Barron (knee), Jack MacKenzie (thigh) and Matty Kennedy (hamstring).

Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie goes off injured during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

He said: “MacKenzie came off with a bit of a thigh strain.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious.

“Connor went into a stupid challenge which he shouldn’t have gone into and he looks as though he’s twisted his knee a little bit.

“Matty Kennedy came off towards the end with a tight hamstring.

“Of the three, MacKenzie’s is looking the more concerning at the minute.

“Connor’s is looking a bit of a tweak.

“Hopefully they’re not too serious.

“You just want to come through these games unscathed and unfortunately we’ve picked up three daft ones.”

Dons signings summer 2022

