New Aberdeen signing Kelle Roos will give Joe Lewis much needed competition for the No.1 spot, says boss Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is confident new signing Kelle Roos will bring strong competition to Joe Lewis for the number one spot.

Dutch keeper Roos has signed a pre-contract with the Dons and will join from Derby County on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old will become a free agent when his deal expires at the end of this month.

A product of the PSV Eindhoven academy, the former Dutch youth international made 91 appearances for Derby.

Goodwin feels stopper Lewis did not have enough competition last season.

The Dons boss hailed Lewis as a ‘fantastic keeper’ but wanted to sign a stopper during his summer transfer window rebuild to push him hard.

The contract of No.2 keeper Gary Woods, who had a year left on his deal, was terminated earlier this week.

Goodwin said: “I don’t think we had good enough competition in that goalkeeper area last season.

“I think we need that across the board in every position.

“Hopefully the supporters can see that with the quality of signings we’re bringing in.

“Joe Lewis is a fantastic goalkeeper and has been a great servant to Aberdeen.

“He’s got two years left on his contract but I want someone in there alongside Joe, both competing for that number one spot.”

Teenage keeper Tom Richie was in goal for the second half of the 2-1 friendly defeat of Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

‘One or two may become surplus to requirements’

Meanwhile Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher is reportedly set to sign for St Mirren on a two year deal.

Gallagher was not in the match day squad at Buckie Thistle but Goodwin confirmed that was because he had picked up a knock in training.

Goodwin admits with four centre-backs now at the club, one or two may become surplus to requirements.

He said: “We’ve signed Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart and we’ve got David Bates and Gallagher there as well.

“One or two of the guys may become surplus to requirements.

“We’ve had conversations with everybody.

“Those who are available know the situation and we’ll wait and see what happens over the coming days.”

Gallagher set for St Mirren transfer

Centre-back Stewart agreed a pre-contract deal from Wycombe Wanders.

He will join the Dons on a two year deal on July 1 when his Wycombe contract expires.

Scales was secured on a season long loan deal from Celtic.

Both Scales and Stewart made their Aberdeen debuts when playing the first half against Highland League Buckie.

Goodwin said: “Declan trained with the group all week.

“He wasn’t at Buckie because he picked up a bit of a knock in training and we didn’t want to risk it.

“But Declan is obviously at an age now where he needs to play regular football.

“We’re not going to stand in anybody’s way if they go and find something that gives them that opportunity.

“But for the time being, he’s very much our player.”

Injury sweat over three players

Aberdeen will jet out for a warm weather training camp in Spain on Monday.

However Goodwin has an injury sweat over three players – Connor Barron (knee), Jack MacKenzie (thigh) and Matty Kennedy (hamstring).

He said: “MacKenzie came off with a bit of a thigh strain.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious.

“Connor went into a stupid challenge which he shouldn’t have gone into and he looks as though he’s twisted his knee a little bit.

“Matty Kennedy came off towards the end with a tight hamstring.

“Of the three, MacKenzie’s is looking the more concerning at the minute.

“Connor’s is looking a bit of a tweak.

“Hopefully they’re not too serious.

“You just want to come through these games unscathed and unfortunately we’ve picked up three daft ones.”