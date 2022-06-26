Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart encouraged by his side’s showing against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart encouraged by his side’s showing against Aberdeen

By Danny Law
June 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart during the pre-season friendly against Aberdeen.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart during the pre-season friendly against Aberdeen.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart was impressed by his side’s performance against Aberdeen.

The Jags met the Dons at Victoria Park for Stewart’s testimonial and the Highland League side took the lead early in the second half through Max Barry.

The Dons equalised through a Christian Ramirez penalty before Matty Kennedy fired home a late winner.

Stewart said: “I know it’s a testimonial but it was a pre-season game for us against a Premiership team, one of the best in the country.

“Aberdeen won the game and were very good. I was impressed with them.

“But I thought we were outstanding.

“The quality and fitness we showed bodes well for us and I said that to the players in the dressing room.

“I told them they need to take that into the Highland League.”

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart and his Aberdeen counterpart Jim Goodwin.  

Buckie finished runners-up to Fraserburgh in last season’s Highland League with an absorbing contest going all the way to the final day of the season.

Stewart would love to see his side go one better this term with the Jags kicking off the campaign at home against Wick Academy on July 23.

Both sides pose for a photo with Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart ahead of his testimonial match.

He said: “Is the target to win the Highland League? Of course and to get promotion.

“That has to be the target for this team.

“We have taken in six quality players who played today.

“We already had a good team and have not moved anyone on from the starting XI.

“So the aim has got to be to try to win the league.”

Stewart praised goalscorer Barry for his performance.

Buckie Thistle’s Max Barry celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Victoria Park.

The 20-year-old joined Buckie after leaaving the Dons in July 2020.

The Buckie boss said: “Max was outstanding. Most of these players could play at a higher level.

“I don’t think any of my players had a poor game.

“We are a part time team and tired a little in the second half in terms of fitness.

“But in the first half there was nothing between the teams.

“I am kind of happy it was 2-1.

“I said to the manager Jim Goodwin we could maybe get a game next season.

“If we had drawn he might not give us a game so it might be a win win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]