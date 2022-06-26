Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart encouraged by his side’s showing against Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart was impressed by his side’s performance against Aberdeen.

The Jags met the Dons at Victoria Park for Stewart’s testimonial and the Highland League side took the lead early in the second half through Max Barry.

The Dons equalised through a Christian Ramirez penalty before Matty Kennedy fired home a late winner.

Stewart said: “I know it’s a testimonial but it was a pre-season game for us against a Premiership team, one of the best in the country.

“Aberdeen won the game and were very good. I was impressed with them.

“But I thought we were outstanding.

“The quality and fitness we showed bodes well for us and I said that to the players in the dressing room.

“I told them they need to take that into the Highland League.”

Buckie finished runners-up to Fraserburgh in last season’s Highland League with an absorbing contest going all the way to the final day of the season.

Stewart would love to see his side go one better this term with the Jags kicking off the campaign at home against Wick Academy on July 23.

He said: “Is the target to win the Highland League? Of course and to get promotion.

“That has to be the target for this team.

“We have taken in six quality players who played today.

“We already had a good team and have not moved anyone on from the starting XI.

“So the aim has got to be to try to win the league.”

Stewart praised goalscorer Barry for his performance.

The 20-year-old joined Buckie after leaaving the Dons in July 2020.

The Buckie boss said: “Max was outstanding. Most of these players could play at a higher level.

“I don’t think any of my players had a poor game.

“We are a part time team and tired a little in the second half in terms of fitness.

“But in the first half there was nothing between the teams.

“I am kind of happy it was 2-1.

“I said to the manager Jim Goodwin we could maybe get a game next season.

“If we had drawn he might not give us a game so it might be a win win.”