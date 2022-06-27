Mason Hancock’s loan move from Aberdeen to Arbroath OFF, while ex-Don Michael Devlin has been linked with Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have cancelled Mason Hancock’s proposed season-long loan move to Arbroath.

The Dons had agreed to send the defender on loan to the Championship club, but have informed the Red Lichties the move is off due to a player injury at Pittodrie.

Reds defender Jack MacKenzie limped off in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Buckie Thistle and Hancock is now needed at Pittodrie rather than at Gayfield.

Former Don Brown offers Devlin a Fleetwood Town lifeline

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin has been offered the chance to win a new deal by former Dons team-mate Scott Brown.

The Daily Record has reported Scotland international Devlin will be with Fleetwood town for pre-season training after being invited to join the English League 1 side.

Devlin endured a miserable couple of years at Pittodrie due to an injury-ravaged spell and left the Dons last season having not made a first-team appearance since 2020.

The 28-year-old agreed to terminate his contract before the end of the season and the former Hamilton Accies captain has been given a chance to prove his fitness and earn a contract by new Fleetwood Town boss Brown.

The former Aberdeen and Celtic captain has already signed one Premiership player since being appointed at the club, with former Caley Thistle full-back Shaun Rooney making the move from St Johnstone after his contract with St Johnstone expired.