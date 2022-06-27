Mason Hancock’s loan move from Aberdeen to Arbroath OFF, while ex-Don Michael Devlin has been linked with Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Mason Hancock’s loan move from Aberdeen to Arbroath OFF, while ex-Don Michael Devlin has been linked with Fleetwood

By Paul Third
June 27, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 2:44 pm
Mason Hancock during Aberdeen media access last week.
Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock

Aberdeen have cancelled Mason Hancock’s proposed season-long loan move to Arbroath.

The Dons had agreed to send the defender on loan to the Championship club, but have informed the Red Lichties the move is off due to a player injury at Pittodrie.

Reds defender Jack MacKenzie limped off in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Buckie Thistle and  Hancock is now needed at Pittodrie rather than at Gayfield.

Former Don Brown offers Devlin a Fleetwood Town lifeline

Former Don Mikey Devlin will join Fleetwood Town for pre-season training.
Former Don Mikey Devlin will join Fleetwood Town for pre-season training.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin has been offered the chance to win a new deal by former Dons team-mate Scott Brown.

The Daily Record has reported Scotland international Devlin will be with Fleetwood town for pre-season training after being invited to join the English League 1 side.

Devlin endured a miserable couple of years at Pittodrie due to an injury-ravaged spell and left the Dons last season having not made a first-team appearance since 2020.

The 28-year-old agreed to terminate his contract before the end of the season and the former Hamilton Accies captain has been given a chance to prove his fitness and earn a contract by new Fleetwood Town boss Brown.

The former Aberdeen and Celtic captain has already signed one Premiership player since being appointed at the club, with former Caley Thistle full-back Shaun Rooney making the move from St Johnstone after his contract with St Johnstone expired.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal