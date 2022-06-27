Aberdeen teen Mason Hancock to spend season on loan at Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen youngster Mason Hancock will spend the season on loan at Championship Arbroath, it is understood.

Highly-rated left-sided centre-back Hancock, 19, will move to Gayfield for the campaign – although the Dons are expected to have the option to recall the teen in January.

Jim Goodwin has allowed the Englishman to head out on loan after signing defenders Jayden Richardson (right-back), Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart (both centre-backs) over the past week, with the likes of Jack MacKenzie, Kieran Ngwenya and Jonny Hayes also providing cover on the left.

According to the Courier, Arbroath boss Dick Campbell revealed Hancock has not joined the Dons on their pre-season camp in Spain, but will instead link-up with the Red Lichties today.

He said: “I’ve got Mason Hancock coming in on Monday.

“He gives me something special on the left. They think very highly of him up there so let’s see what he gives us.

“He’s a good player, he plays on the left-hand side but can play everywhere – at the back or going forward. He has good fitness, very quick.”