VIDEO: Sean Wallace with the latest from Aberdeen’s training camp in Alicante By Danny Law June 28, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 1:31 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal New signing Kelle Roos up for the battle to be Aberdeen’s No.1 keeper Aberdeen will bid to sign Celtic loan defender Liam Scales on a permanent deal in the January transfer window Listen: Northern Goal podcast pre-season trip special – The lowdown from Aberdeen and Ross County’s Continental camps Aberdeen injury sweat as defender Jack MacKenzie undergoes thigh scan