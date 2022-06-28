Aberdeen injury sweat as defender Jack MacKenzie undergoes thigh scan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie is set to undergo a scan on a thigh injury in the Granite City.

Left-back MacKenzie did not travel to Spain with the Dons for their week-long warm weather training camp.

Instead the defender remained at home for a scan on the injury picked up in the 2-1 friendly defeat of Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin faces a fitness sweat over the defender and fears MacKenzie could be out for up to six weeks.

Goodwin said: “Jack MacKenzie has an MRI and it could be anything from two weeks to six weeks.

“The whole thing about pre-season is to try to get through all of the games and all of the sessions injury free.

“Unfortunately on Saturday, and I have to say no fault of the Buckie players, Jack pulled a thigh.”

Winger Matty Kennedy (hamstring) and midfielder Connor Barron (knee) also picked up knocks in the defeat of Highland League Buckie Thistle.

Kennedy came through a full training session at the La Finca resort this morning.

Goodwin said: “Matty was more precaution. He was running on Monday and looked okay so we got him back into the group.

“Connor Barron went into a stupid tackle that he shouldn’t have and just tweaked his knee a wee bit.

“It is not a major concern and I think it will settle down.”