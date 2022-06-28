Aberdeen injury sweat as defender Jack MacKenzie undergoes thigh scan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen injury sweat as defender Jack MacKenzie undergoes thigh scan

By Sean Wallace
June 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie goes off injured during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie goes off injured during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie is set to undergo a scan on a thigh injury in the Granite City.

Left-back MacKenzie did not travel to Spain with the Dons for their week-long warm weather training camp.

Instead the defender remained at home for a scan on the injury picked up in the 2-1 friendly defeat of Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin faces a fitness sweat over the defender and fears MacKenzie could be out for up to six weeks.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin at the club’s Spanish training camp. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Goodwin said: “Jack MacKenzie has an MRI and it could be anything from two weeks to six weeks.

“The whole thing about pre-season is to try to get through all of the games and all of the sessions injury free.

“Unfortunately on Saturday, and I have to say no fault of the Buckie players, Jack  pulled a thigh.”

Aberdeen training in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Winger Matty Kennedy (hamstring) and midfielder Connor Barron (knee) also picked up knocks in the defeat of Highland League Buckie Thistle.

Kennedy came through a full training session at the La Finca resort this morning.

Goodwin said: “Matty was more precaution. He was running on Monday and looked okay so we got him back into the group.

“Connor Barron went into a stupid tackle that he shouldn’t have and just tweaked his knee a wee bit.

“It is not a major concern and I think it will settle down.”

