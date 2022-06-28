Aberdeen winger Kevin Hanratty to spend season on loan with Forfar Athletic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen winger Kevin Hanratty has joined Forfar Athletic on loan.

The 19-year-old, who played against Buckie Thistle at the weekend, has had spells on loan previously with Cove Rangers, Formartine United and Elgin City.

Pathways manager Neil Simpson has backed Hanratty, who is under contract until 2024, to make an impact with the Station Park club.

He said: “It is important for Kevin’s continued development that he can go to Forfar and get some valuable game time.

“Like most players in his position, he is a confidence player and the more minutes he gets, it will hopefully help him show the undoubted talent that we know he has.

“When we watched Forfar last year, we were impressed with them.

“They play attractive football under manager Gary Irvine and the way they play football suits Kevin style of play.”