Funso Ojo joins English League One newcomers Port Vale following Aberdeen exit

Funso Ojo has left Aberdeen to join English League One side Port Vale.

The 30-year-old made 76 appearances for the Dons since joining from Scunthorpe United in 2019.

The Belgian midfielder will officially join Port Vale on July 1 when his Dons deal expires.

Port Vale’s director of football David Flitcroft said: “As a club, we’ve been in League Two for a long time, and we’re about to make the step up to a league that has got some big hitters and teams with fantastic managers and squads that have League One experience.

“You look at that and you want to want to make sure that we add that experience to strengthen what we’ve already got and we also want to add to the intelligence levels of the players.

“I think from a coaching point of view, we know we’re going have to come up with different strategies and we think that Funso is the type of player that can conduct and orchestrate them on the pitch.

“We’ve got someone who has been at the level and that’s key and it’s important that we look for and can attract a player with that kind of profile.

“When we spoke to Funso, the excitement and desire for him to want to come and be a part of this club was evident, he couldn’t wait to come over.

“We’re delighted to sign him and we can’t wait to see him on the pitch.”