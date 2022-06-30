New Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson ready to replace multi-million teen star Calvin Ramsay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson is confident he can fill the “big shoes” of multi-million teen Calvin Ramsay.

Ramsay recently transferred to Euro giants Liverpool for a club record transfer fee that could be worth up to £8 million.

The Dons received an initial £4.5m and could yet land a further £3.5m in additional add-ons should Ramsay meet certain landmarks.

Following Ramsay’s big money exit the Dons moved quickly to secure right-back Richardson as a replacement.

Richardson was signed on a three year deal for£300,000 from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

He insists he will bring pace, power, energy and assists to the Dons.

Speaking at the Dons training camp in Spain, he said: “He (Ramsay) has done amazing and he’s left big shoes to fill.

“Fair play to him, I’ve watched him on YouTube.

“Hopefully I bring what I can to the table and also do well.

“I’ll be a big part of the team going forward too and I can show that on the pitch.

“I create a lot of chances, well I did last season, so hopefully I can do that again.

“I’ll bring pace, power, energy and an enthusiasm to the team.

“Everything I did last season, hopefully I can do it and more this season.”

Richardson targeting Dons success

Richardson is one of six new signings secured in an extensive, and ongoing, summer rebuild by boss Jim Goodwin.

Also captured is striker Bojan Miovski who jetted into Spain on Tuesday evening having agreed a four year contract.

North Macedonian international Miovski, 23, was secured for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

A new arrival jets into the camp.

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani also signed on a £100,000 deal from MTK Budapest.

Also secured are centre back Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and keeper Kelle Roos (Derby County) on free transfers.

Centre-back Liam Scales was secured on a season long loan from Celtic.

Aberdeen will bid to secured Scales on a permanent contract during the January transfer window.

Almost £1m has been splashed out by the Dons on transfer fees to bolster Goodwin’s bid to deliver success.

Richardson said: “I want success, 100 per cent.

“I want to help the club do well again.

“Obviously last season wasn’t the best of seasons but we’re looking to get right back up there this season.”

Aberdeen’s football style a big draw

Richardson spent last season on loan at National League club Notts County, starting 25 times.

The right-back had featured four times for Nottingham Forest at the start of last season before the loan switch.

He said: “It was a bit rough and tough last season in games but I was at a team that played football.

“Once we got playing it was good.

“Aberdeen want to do that too.

“It was a big factor in me coming here, how the manager wants to play and how I’d fit in.”

Ready to meet expectations

A product of the Nottingham Forest Youth Academy, the defender knows about expectation at big clubs.

Like the Dons in the 1980s, Nottingham Forest conquered Europe in a halcyon period that has not been repeated.

Nottingham Forest won back to back European Cups in 1978 and 79.

He said: “Aberdeen is such a massive club, there are high expectations from the fans.

“Coming up from Nottingham Forest, they’re a huge club too.

“So being in and around it I have seen it means everything to the fans.

“It’s a big thing for me.”

Impressed by Cormack Park facility

Richardson made his Dons debut in the 2-1 friendly defeat of Highland League Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

He is training with the Reds at the five star La Finca resort in Spain that has previously been used by Barcelona.

However the right-back was blown away by Aberdeen’s Cormack Park facility.

Richardson said: “Aberdeen is an amazing club.

“I haven’t had much time to see the city but the club and training ground facilities are amazing.

“We’re in Spain now but when I was back in Aberdeen it was good to get settled in and meet all the boys.

“I came up and had a look around and when I did that, it just fitted me.

“When you come away from something that you’re used to, you have a completely different mindset towards your work and what you need to focus on.

“That was a big factor in my decision.”

Scott McKenna’s Aberdeen advice

His former Nottingham Forest team-mates Scott McKenna and Max Lowe also gave him a glowing endorsement regarding the Dons.

Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate McKenna transferred to Forest in a £3m move in September 2020.

That was the club record fee until Ramsay’s transfer to Liverpool.

Aberdeen also banked an additional £1m in add-ons this summer when McKenna on promotion to the Premier League.

Lowe spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Aberdeen.

Richardson said: “I also spoke to Scott McKenna and Max Lowe, and they couldn’t speak highly enough of the club.

“They told me about their experiences and what they did here.

“Looking at what they’ve done here influenced me a lot and it was good to talk to them.

“Hopefully I can win over the fans like they did.

“I can’t wait to play for them at Pittodrie.”