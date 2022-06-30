New Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson ready to replace multi-million teen star Calvin Ramsay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson ready to replace multi-million teen star Calvin Ramsay

By Sean Wallace
June 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 10:43 am
Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson is ready to replace Calvin Ramsay.
Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson is ready to replace Calvin Ramsay.

New Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson is confident he can fill the “big shoes” of multi-million teen Calvin Ramsay.

Ramsay recently transferred to Euro giants Liverpool for a club record transfer fee that could be worth up to £8 million.

The Dons received an initial £4.5m and could yet land a further £3.5m in additional add-ons should Ramsay meet certain landmarks.

Following Ramsay’s big money exit the Dons moved quickly to secure right-back Richardson as a replacement.

Richardson was signed on a three year deal for£300,000 from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

He insists he will bring pace, power, energy and assists to the Dons.

Vicente Besuijen, Jayden Richardson and Anthony Stewart during training in Spain.
Vicente Besuijen, Jayden Richardson and Anthony Stewart during training in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Speaking at the Dons training camp in Spain, he said: “He (Ramsay) has done amazing and he’s left big shoes to fill.

“Fair play to him, I’ve watched him on YouTube.

“Hopefully I bring what I can to the table and also do well.

“I’ll be a big part of the team going forward too and I can show that on the pitch.

“I create a lot of chances, well I did last season, so hopefully I can do that again.

“I’ll bring pace, power, energy and an enthusiasm to the team.

“Everything I did last season, hopefully I can do it and more this season.”

Vicente Besuijen and Jayden Richardson during the pre-season training camp in Spain.
Vicente Besuijen and Jayden Richardson during the pre-season training camp in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Richardson targeting Dons success

Richardson is one of six new signings secured in an extensive, and ongoing, summer rebuild by boss Jim Goodwin.

Also captured is striker Bojan Miovski who jetted into Spain on Tuesday evening having  agreed a four year contract.

North Macedonian international Miovski, 23, was secured for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani also signed on a £100,000 deal from MTK Budapest.

Also secured are centre back Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and keeper Kelle Roos (Derby County) on free transfers.

Centre-back Liam Scales was secured on a season long loan from Celtic.

Aberdeen will bid to secured Scales on a permanent contract during the January transfer window.

Almost £1m has been splashed out by the Dons on transfer fees to bolster Goodwin’s bid to deliver success.

Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson during a training session.
Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson during a training session.

Richardson said: “I want success, 100 per cent.

“I want to help the club do well again.

“Obviously last season wasn’t the best of seasons but we’re looking to get right back up there this season.”

Aberdeen’s football style a big draw

Richardson spent last season on loan at National League club Notts County, starting 25 times.

The right-back had featured four times for Nottingham Forest at the start of last season before the loan switch.

He said: “It was a bit rough and tough last season in games but I was at a team that played football.

“Once we got playing it was good.

“Aberdeen want to do that too.

“It was a big factor in me coming here, how the manager wants to play and how I’d fit in.”

Vicente Besuijen (L) and Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session.
Vicente Besuijen (L) and Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session.

Ready to meet expectations

A product of the Nottingham Forest Youth Academy, the defender knows about expectation at big clubs.

Like the Dons in the 1980s, Nottingham Forest conquered Europe in a halcyon period that has not been repeated.

Nottingham Forest won back to back European Cups in 1978 and 79.

Aberdeen's Jayden Richardson during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.
Aberdeen’s Jayden Richardson during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

He said: “Aberdeen is such a massive club, there are high expectations from the fans.

“Coming up from Nottingham Forest, they’re a huge club too.

“So being in and around it I have seen it means everything to the fans.

“It’s a big thing for me.”

Jayden Richardson at the club's Cormack Park training facility.
Jayden Richardson at the club’s Cormack Park training facility.

Impressed by Cormack Park facility

Richardson made his Dons debut in the 2-1 friendly defeat of Highland League Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

He is training with the Reds at the five star La Finca resort in Spain that has previously been used by Barcelona.

However the right-back was blown away by Aberdeen’s Cormack Park facility.

New signing Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
New signing Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.

Richardson said: “Aberdeen is an amazing club.

“I haven’t had much time to see the city but the club and training ground facilities are amazing.

“We’re in Spain now but when I was back in Aberdeen it was good to get settled in and meet all the boys.

“I came up and had a look around and when I did that, it just fitted me.

“When you come away from something that you’re used to, you have a completely different mindset towards your work and what you need to focus on.

“That was a big factor in my decision.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during training in Spain.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during training in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Scott McKenna’s Aberdeen advice

His former Nottingham Forest team-mates Scott McKenna and Max Lowe also gave him a glowing endorsement regarding the Dons.

Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate McKenna transferred to Forest in a £3m move in September 2020.

That was the club record fee until Ramsay’s transfer to Liverpool.

Aberdeen also banked an additional £1m in add-ons this summer when McKenna on promotion to the Premier League.

Lowe spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Aberdeen.

Johnny Hayes, Marley Watkins and Dante Polvara train in Spain.
Johnny Hayes, Marley Watkins and Dante Polvara train in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Richardson said: “I also spoke to Scott McKenna and Max Lowe, and they couldn’t speak highly enough of the club.

“They told me about their experiences and what they did here.

“Looking at what they’ve done here influenced me a lot and it was good to talk to them.

“Hopefully I can win over the fans like they did.

“I can’t wait to play for them at Pittodrie.”

Dons signings summer 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]