Bojan Miovski vows to be Aberdeen’s No.1 striker and deliver the goals to get the club back into Europe

By Sean Wallace
June 29, 2022, 6:01 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 6:35 pm
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training with his new team-mates in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training with his new team-mates in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

New signing Bojan Miovski has vowed to be Aberdeen’s No.1 striker and fire the club back into Europe.

North Macedonian international Miovski arrived at the Dons’ Spanish training camp yesterday evening.

He passed a medical at their Spanish base to complete a £535,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski has joined the Dons on a four-year deal and worked with his new team-mates at training today.

Aberdeen fought off competition from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland to land the 10 times-capped striker.

Miovski insists he chose the Dons because the club offers the chance for him to improve.

Saying he is ‘ honoured’ to play for a club with Aberdeen’s history and aims to fire the Dons to a top three Premiership finish.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are reportedly willing to listen to offers for striker Christian Ramirez.

It is understood a return to the MLS is a possibility for United States international Ramirez, who scored 15 times last season.

New signing Bojan Miovski on his first day of training with Aberdeen in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Miovski told Red TV: “Every striker wants to be number one and of course I want to be number one striker here.

“First I have to help the team hit targets and I know the target is to be in the top three.

“If I score a lot of goals, I think I will help the club reach the target.”

Aberdeen signed North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal.
Aberdeen summer signing Bojan Miovski in action for North Macedonia.

Straight into training in Spain

Miovski will train with the Aberdeen squad during their week on the Costa Blanca in Spain.

However, he will not journey back to Scotland with the Dons.

That is because the 23-year-old is still waiting for his Visa to be processed.

The striker thanked boss Jim Goodwin for giving him the opportunity in what is a ‘big step in my career’.

He said: “I am so excited and will give everything to reach the targets for the club this season.

“I know of the huge history and it is a big step in my career to be here.

“Thanks to the management and the coach for giving me the opportunity to be here at a big club like Aberdeen.”

‘Everyone is so nice here’

It has been a hectic 24 hours for the striker, who flew into Spain last night before undergoing his medical.

This morning he came through his first training session with the Reds.

He said: “I’m a little bit tired, but I feel much better as I met my team-mates, fantastic guys.

“They are very welcoming and I am so happy because everyone is so nice here.”

Miovski netted 10 times for MTK Budapest last season, although the club were relegated from the Hungarian top flight.

He insists the prospect of developing his game at Aberdeen was a major attraction.

Miovski said: “I was so happy when they (Aberdeen) showed interest in me.

“I immediately chose this option because I know I can grow up here, I can improve.

“For a young guy, it is perfect.

“I googled Aberdeen and they have a lot of history.

“It is an honour to be here, to play for this club.

“I don’t follow Scottish football, but I know it is very hard physically with a good tempo.

“I think I can improve here a lot.”

The lowdown on Ylber Ramadani

Aberdeen have also signed Miovski’s MTK Budapest team-mate Ylber Ramadani.

Albanian international Ramadani was secured for £100,000 and was the first signing of Goodwin’s summer squad rebuild.

Ramadani has yet to meet up with the Dons in Spain.

Although his Visa has been processed, he is awaiting his passport to be returned before joining the Reds.

Miovski gave the lowdown on his team-mate.

Albanian international Ylber Ramadani ahead of a clash with Spain in Barcelona in March 2022.
Albanian international Ylber Ramadani ahead of a clash with Spain in Barcelona in March 2022.

He said: “Ylber is fantastic, he runs a lot and fights for every ball.

“He is a number six, I have a good relationship with him and I think he will be good for here.

“We know each other, we have had a year together.

“He will come a bit later, but I will help him.”

Ylber Ramadani of Albania and Kalvin Phillips of England during a World Cup qualifying tie at Wembley on November 12, 2021.

An established international striker

Miovski featured in North Macedonia’s historic 1-0 defeat of Euro 2020 champions Italy in the World Cup play-off semi final in March.

However, he will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar as North Macedonia lost the play-off final 2-0 to Portugal.

Miovski said: “It is a big pleasure to play for North Macedonia.

Georgia's David Khocholava (R) in action against North Macedonia's Bojan Miovski (C) during the UEFA Nations League match.
North Macedonia’s Bojan Miovski, centre in red, during a UEFA Nations League match.

“I think every young player will dream about this, to play for the international team.

“I think I have done well until then and I will do better.”

Dons signings summer 2022

