Aberdeen turn down £2 million bid for midfielder Lewis Ferguson

Aberdeen have rejected a £2 million bid for Scotland international Lewis Ferguson.

The Dons rejected a £1.5m offer for the player from English Championship side Millwall earlier this month.

The Lions returned with a final offer of £2m for the 22-year-old earlier this week which was again knocked back by the Dons.

Ferguson, who scored 16 goals in 45 appearances last term, is under contract at Pittodrie until 2024.

Following their two failed bids, Millwall have turned their attention to other transfer targets, but several clubs are monitoring Ferguson’s situation closely.

There are at least two clubs in Italy weighing up a bid for the midfielder as well as other European clubs keen on taking the player to the Continent.

Aberdeen are willing to part company with Ferguson during the summer window if a club meets their valuation.

The Dons are also prepared to listen to offers for striker Christian Ramirez.

If he is to leave Pittodrie this summer, his most likely destination is a return to America. The MLS transfer window opens on July 7.

Reports in the Dutch media linked Aberdeen with a move for defender Jamal Amofa, but it is understood the player is not on the radar for the Dons.