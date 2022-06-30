Aberdeen turn down £2 million bid for midfielder Lewis Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen turn down £2 million bid for midfielder Lewis Ferguson

By Danny Law
June 30, 2022, 8:44 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 11:29 am
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson arriving at Easter Road before facing Hibernian in May.
Aberdeen have rejected a £2 million bid for Scotland international Lewis Ferguson.

The Dons rejected a £1.5m offer for the player from English Championship side Millwall earlier this month.

The Lions returned with a final offer of £2m for the 22-year-old earlier this week which was again knocked back by the Dons.

Ferguson, who scored 16 goals in 45 appearances last term, is under contract at Pittodrie until 2024.

Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson nets the winner against Dundee from the penalty spot.
Following their two failed bids, Millwall have turned their attention to other transfer targets, but several clubs are monitoring Ferguson’s situation closely.

There are at least two clubs in Italy weighing up a bid for the midfielder as well as other European clubs keen on taking the player to the Continent.

Aberdeen are willing to part company with Ferguson during the summer window if a club meets their valuation.

The Dons are also prepared to listen to offers for striker Christian Ramirez.

If he is to leave Pittodrie this summer, his most likely destination is a return to America. The MLS transfer window opens on July 7.

Reports in the Dutch media linked Aberdeen with a move for defender Jamal Amofa, but it is understood the player is not on the radar for the Dons.

