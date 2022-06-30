Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set to make call on who will captain the team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set to make call on who will captain the team

By Sean Wallace
June 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin at the club's Spanish training camp (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed he will make a decision on who captains the team in the coming days.

Keeper Joe Lewis has held the captaincy recently, however, he also faces a fight for the No.1 spot.

Dutch keeper Kelle Roos (Derby County) has been signed on a two-year deal to bring competition to Lewis.

Goodwin insists he has a lot of leaders in the Dons squad.

He is set to have a discussion with ‘the individual involved’ over the club captaincy.

However, Goodwin also confirmed whoever gets the skipper’s armband will depend on how pre-season ‘pans-out’.

The Dons boss is currently taking the squad through their paces at a week-long training camp in Spain.

Aberdeen kick-start the new season with a Premier Sports Cup tie at Peterhead on Sunday, July 10.

Keeper Joe Lewis is put through his paces during a training session.

Asked if he has made a decision on the captain, Goodwin said: “We have a very strong group now with a lot of big characters in it.

“Obviously Joe has been club captain now for a number of years.

“We will just have to wait and see how the pre-season pans out.

“Probably in the next week I will sit down and have that conversation with the individual involved.

“But it is not set in stone at the moment and we have a lot of competition for him.”

New signing Kelle Roos was signed to push Joe Lewis for the No.1 keeper slot. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Lewis faces battle for No.1 shirt

Lewis was appointed Aberdeen skipper when Graeme Shinnie moved to Derby County in summer 2019.

Last season he was given the role of club captain, looking after matters away from the pitch.

Veteran Scott Brown took over the captaincy on the pitch.

However, Brown, now boss at Fleetwood Town, left Pittodrie in March when his contract was terminated as he wanted to concentrate on his managerial career.

Following Brown’s exit, Lewis again took the captain’s armband on the pitch.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis faces a battle for No.1 spot

But Lewis faces a battle to start games this season as keeper Roos has vowed to fight to be Aberdeen’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Aberdeen secured just six clean sheets in 47 games in all competitions last season.

Should Goodwin opt to appoint a new skipper, potential candidates could be Ross McCrorie, David Bates and Jonny Hayes.

Scotland squad member McCrorie, 24, is highly respected and is on a long-term contract until summer 2026.

Within a week of Goodwin’s appointment as Aberdeen manager, versatile defender McCrorie penned a two-year extension.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie during a session in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Scotland cap Bates is also expected to be a regular first team starter in the new campaign.

Centre-back Bates, 25, is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024.

Veteran Jonny Hayes is in his second spell at the club and is also highly respected within Pittodrie.

Jonny Hayes and Kieran Ngwenya training at Aberdeen’s Spanish camp.

‘You want 11 captains out there’

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson would also be an obvious candidate for the captaincy.

However, Ferguson, 22, could potentially move on this summer as a number of clubs are tracking him.

There is serious interest from Italian Serie A clubs in Ferguson and Aberdeen recently  rejected £1.5 million and £2m bids from Millwall for the midfielder.

Goodwin said: “ I have a lot of guys who are used to being captain at their previous clubs as well.

“It gives me a lot of leaders on the park.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during training in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

“I know it’s an old cliché, but you want to have 11 captains out there.

“The armband is an honour as a position where you are leading the boys out the tunnel.

“We will see what happens.”

